Minister: Mask Decision Not Discriminatory

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville yesterday defended the government’s decision to relax mask requirements for guests in hotels, insisting the changes were not discriminatory.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced that people will not be required to wear a face mask while in a lobby, corridor or casino of a hotel or while in an outdoor setting where there is three feet spacing.

However, the eased protocols have criticism from some sectors in the business community and those in the opposition party, who have called the measures discriminatory.

Free National Movement Chairman and former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has even asked the Davis administration to provide the data behind the move, questioning the difference in COVID management in hotel lobbies and casinos compared to ordinary Bahamian businesses.

Responding yesterday, Dr Darville explained that changes to the nation’s mask mandates were made after data showed high vaccination rates among visitors entering the country.

He also said it was important for The Bahamas to maintain its competitiveness in the tourism market against other Caribbean destinations, adding that this also factored into their decision to relax mask protocols in hotel properties.

“Well, we don’t think its discriminatory,” the minister said ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. “We made a decision based on the vaccination rate of visitors in our hotels and our testing requirements to enter the country. One of the things that is so difficult to do is to juggle and balance commerce versus safety and we believe that even though we are said that the mask can be removed, there is no mandatory rule in place that individuals who want to wear masks should wear masks and as you go to place to place, particularly in our centres and hotels you will see people wearing masks and some not.

“And so, when we look at what’s going on in the region and in order for us not to lose excessive number of businesses to our competitors, we have to be on the cutting edge and we have to make decisions that we believe is a combination of safety as well as the promotion of our businesses particularly or tourism sector.”

Limitations on social gatherings have also been relaxed, according to new guidelines released by the ministry.

The eased measures come as daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain low.

Yesterday, Dr Darville reiterated that officials were pleased with the country’s progress thus far. However, he was unable to say whether the declining numbers meant that the nation’s fourth battle with the disease had ended.

“Well, it’s very difficult to say that the fourth wave has ended. We still have cases in the country and COVID is still in The Bahamas. We’re very pleased where we’re right now and the numbers are very manageable,” he said when asked about the issue.

Dr Darville also gave an update on his ministry’s efforts to address the manpower shortages in the country, telling reporters that Cabinet has approved the hiring of up to some 500 healthcare workers, including support staff.

“Cabinet has approved the hiring of 100 specialty nurses, 50 this year and 50 in the next budget year. We know that 50 Cuban nurses are already in the country. They came in the heat of the fourth wave and made a contribution to put us to where we are today.

“We’ve also gotten approval to hire 100 nurse assistants. We’ve looked at various models throughout the Caribbean and we realise that nurse assistants can play a very integral role to compensate for the manpower shortages.

“We also hired throughout the Family Islands a combination of clerks, ambulance drivers. “We hired individuals for caretaking and other support staff, including janitorial. My visit to the Family Islands made it very clear that these facilities were deficient in manpower resources and as we speak about improving the physical infrastructure, the first thing we need to do is address the manpower shortages and start the necessary training protocol.

“So, yes, in all, the Ministry of Health has now gotten approval for about 500 workers that will be dispersed throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and I’m pleased to report by hopefully, the end of this month, some of the training programmes will start,” Dr Darville added.