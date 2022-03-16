Minister: Report The Killers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe is calling for Bahamians who have information about the country’s latest killings to cooperate with police and report those responsible behind the incidents.

Mr Munroe spoke after five men were killed over the weekend in separate homicides, three of which took place on Thompson Lane only one day apart.

The homicides have pushed the country’s murder count to 28 so far for the year.

Police have labelled the killings as gang-related and the result of a drug turf war.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe said the issue of gang retaliation killings is not a new phenomenon in the country.

He said what’s important for Bahamians to be aware of is the dangers in harbouring these criminals and not notifying police of their whereabouts.

“Over the course of years, there have been tit-for-tat, gang retaliation, killings that sometimes spread over time and sometimes in condensed time periods. The most important thing that (police) have said is it is not safe to have these people among you and around you,” he told reporters yesterday.

“The fact that we have an upsurge now brings it and draws it to attention and for instance when I was briefed and told that Thompson Lane the first shooting may have been mistaken and then they came back for who they were really looking for. Well, what that should say to everyone in every community in The Bahamas is that it is not safe to have these persons among you and so it is in your interest to turn them into the police.”

Police have said two of the victims killed on Thompson Lane on the weekend were not the intended targets.

He added: “So if you are in Kemp Road, if you are in Pinewood, if you are in Nassau Village or Garden Hills and you know you have people around you who are involved in that activity, you need to give them up to police because you never know when the people come for them, whether you may not be killed by mistake if that is what is happening. So if this intense period does anything, let it educate the public of the need for what the police has been calling for for ages and that is for you to cooperate with them.”

The minister said the same message applies for those who know of people hiding illegal firearms.