‘Please Help Us To Find Missing Junior Jean’

A FAMILY is looking for answers after their loved one went missing on Saturday.

Junior Jean, 23, was reportedly last seen that morning between Saunders Beach and Goodman’s Bay. His family has not heard from him since and are appealing for help in determining his whereabouts.

Mr Jean’s mother, Limena Jules, sobbed as she spoke to The Tribune about the ordeal yesterday. The family also organised a search in the areas in which Mr Jean was last seen yesterday.

“I just cry for my son,” she said. “That’s my last son... I don’t know where he is.”

Although her son lives with her, Ms Jules explained that she spent eight days in hospital and returned home on Monday night.

She said she last spoke to her son on Wednesday.

“Junior just called me Wednesday and when I called (Saturday) somebody tell me Junior phone at CID,” she said, adding the person who answered her son’s phone was a police officer.

Ms Jules said this is the first time her son went out and did not tell anyone where he was going. Asked if she still had hope he would be found, she answered: “Yes, because God is good.”

Mr Jean’s uncle, Jean Marie, said police found his wallet, car keys, and phone.

“They found the keys and phone on Saturday and the car on Sunday,” he said.

He said the possessions were found in the Cable Beach area, but his nephew lives on Bernard Road.

A police spokesperson confirmed the department is investigating the matter as a missing person’s report, but would not say if police found his belongings.

Monica Bocage, the 23-year-old’s girlfriend, said she talked to him over a video call before going to bed Friday night.

“We were supposed to meet up Saturday morning, but I didn’t see him. I couldn’t find him so that’s when I know he was missing,” she said.

She doesn’t know why he went out Saturday because he did not leave her a message or tell anyone what happened.

“He was last seen between Saunders Beach and Goodman’s Bay area. Between that area, I don’t know exactly where, but I knew that there was a group of women who were exercising or walking that morning and they claim to have seen someone that was on the beach. Also I know one of my friends who said that she saw someone who was on the beach. He was praying with his Bible. He was praying on the beach,” she said.

Mr Jean’s uncle wants to know what happened to his relative.

“The boy’s mother is sick. We (had) to find a strategy to bring her home that way she could know the situation — not because she is healed at all. Now everybody, especially me, I can tell you honestly I feel (worried). We’re really upset about it,” Mr Marie added.

He also thinks the police can do more and wants them to check CCTV in the areas where his nephew was last seen. He also thinks police should interview people who may have seen his nephew before he went missing.

“I am not a police officer, but I would be asking the police if I could go to ask people questions and please could you check your camera for me because y’all get power to do certain things.

“But I feel like things dragging a little bit, but even I see they do something, but I know and feel like more things should be done. They get things they could check up. They could check the car, who was with Junior, who touch his car, who was with him in the car,” his uncle said.

Meanwhile Ms Bocage said that the family is appealing for help searching the water for Mr Jean and would appreciate the help of anyone with boats or drones.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 818-3552.