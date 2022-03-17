Candles For Carissa

A CANDLELIGHT vigil was held last night at Southern Recreational Grounds in memory of young mother Carissa Culmer.

Culmer, 24, was a victim of domestic violence whose story gained national attention last year after a video she made about her ordeal went viral.

Last Thursday, Culmer was found hanging by a cord from a ceiling in a hotel room on West Bay Street. Police suspect she committed suicide in front of her toddler son.

Her death elicited an outpouring of support, with several prominent figures calling for more help for domestic violence victims and those suffering from mental health challenges.