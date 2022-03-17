Davis: Food Leader Paid $7k A Month – Pm Keeps Up Attack On Programmes During Former Administration

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WHILE doubling down on criticism of the former Minnis administration, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said there were “disturbing” commonalities emerging from three separate investigations now underway that sparked great cause for concern.
Speaking about the Minnis administration’s National Food Distribution Task Force, Mr Davis said the programme’s chairperson, Mrs Susan Holowesko Larson, was paid a salary of $1,750 per week or about $7,000 a month. He told Parliament that it appeared the food programme did not have to give account for how its allocation of $53m was spent, adding that about nine percent or $4.7m of this amount had been reserved for administrative fees and start-up costs.
He also referred to ongoing investigations into the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority and the Bahamas Travel Visa programme. As he began to unpack some of the findings of the ongoing investigations, Mr Davis said it was evident that the former government had used COVID-19 emergency spending to bypass ordinary procurement rules, allowing them to hide their spending decisions.
He noted his previous calls on the former administration to give account for their dealings.
This triggered former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to tell Parliament: “The member said we are hiding financial spending, that would imply some degree of corruption. I would suggest that the member do the investigations. If he finds any degree of corruption my position is straight.
“If he finds any, charge me, lock me up. If he finds other members, do the same. My position is straight. I am totally anti-corruption. Investigate and let the chips (fall) where they may,” Dr Minnis said.
Mr Davis replied that this would not be an issue had the member for Killarney done his job, ensuring there was proper accounting of funds spent.
“Let me warn you, the best that can be said for the member for Killarney who oversaw and then obscured the spending, is that he was aggressively incompetent,” Mr Davis said.
“In addition to her salary,” Mr Davis also said about the food initiative, “while setting up the programme, Mrs Susan Holowesko Larson indicated to people on a Zoom call, that she was also reserving eight percent of what was being given to her (for) administration fees and she had a start-up cost of one percent.
“And I could confirm it. I have the information about it,” he said, holding up a sheet of paper. “Now whether that was paid or not we don’t know. That looks like about $4.7m. I thought that this was something, they said NGO. When you say NGO I thinking it was something volunteered. That’s what I thought. Were they really paid this money? We’ll find out.
“Notwithstanding the fact that the Ministry of Social Services has oversight of food distribution programmes, neither the permanent secretary nor the director of Social Services were consulted on the design and implementation of the food distribution programme.
“It would appear that none of the well established organisations were involved either, such as the Red Cross, or the major churches, who have many years experience of food distribution, and would not have charged for doing so,” Mr Davis said.
“There is a complete absence of records on the spending of the $53m: no standardised reporting of results, and two entities, which received collectively over $15m, have refused to respond to queries as to how the money was issued or used.
“Also, some entities were directed by the chairwoman to pay money to other organisations, which shows at a minimum the haphazard design of the programme.
“We were extremely surprised to hear Mrs Holowesko Larson describe in an interview, the almost $2 million surplus payment to Hands for Hunger, as an ‘accounting error’.”
“While the phrase ‘accounting error’ may cover a multitude of sins, what we do know is that on February 17, 2022, she said she knew of no organisation that had such a balance in an interview with those persons she was talking to.
“But we note that when the entity that had the funds had to return it, they said they had told her of these monies. So, we don’t know where the truth lies, but eventually that will also be known.”
Mr Davis continued: “During the inquiries it was discovered they started off saying that they had a $1.1 something million dollars to return and then they later discovered there is a misapplication or another accounting error where there was another $588,000 that was not properly booked and therefore that $1.1 whatever ended up being $1.77 million. And still, no questions were being asked about all of these things.”
Mr Davis questioned what was the point of holding up the money when there were thousands in need of food.
Regarding the Parks and Beaches Authority, Mr Davis said there had been no internal controls, adding management there have claimed they had no specimen signature of the former Chairman Shanendon Cartwright.
He said large value contracts issued by the authority contain three distinct signatures, all purporting to be that of the chairman.
Mr Davis said: “Simple logic dictates that at least two of them must be fraudulent, unless Mr Cartwright authorised someone to sign his signature. Who was signing these contracts?”
In response, Dr Minnis said he was hopeful that an investigation was conducted, adding that he himself had three signatures.
Mr Cartwright, who is also St Barnabas MP, said no one has determined from the former executive himself that any of the signatures were in fact his signature.
Of the Bahamas Travel Health Visa, Mr Davis said someone at the Ministry of Tourism made a verbal agreement with private company, Kanoo, to set up the scheme. It was outside of the normal public service and some $34.5 million of the Bahamian people’s money passed through Kanoo November 2020 to August 2021. The company’s private bank account was also outside of the public service and in direct contravention of the law, he said.
Comments
TimesUp 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
And……
Don’t just pick on 1. If ya brave then publish a list of the salaries of every one of our 200ish boards, committees and special ministries.
Sickened 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Davis only making a big deal out of this because Holowesko is white and he knows his entire base is racist. As Minnis said... investigate and jail every last person who acted illegally. But Brave won't do that because he fears the blow back of all the skeletons in BOTH parties.
bahamianson 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Investigate and jail everyone whom is convicted of a crime. That is simple enough. The man is telling you to investigate and let the chips fall where they may. You cannot be any clearer than that. Davis wants to drag it out to get political points. Stop the fanfare , investigate and jail!!!!
mandela 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
'Wow! but this revelation does not come as a surprise, the ONLY time white Bahamians are involved in anything in the Bahamas is when they can make themselves richer off our backs, just take a look at all the independence celebrations from 1973 to date, if there was 0.001% of their involvement it could be considered participation. The FNM's are the workers of the white Bahamians who are under the same ideology as the UBP. If an invasion was to land on our doors, anyone who thinks for a moment they ( white Bahamians ) would fight in a battle for our Bahamas, they are clearly illusional, they would be long gone hoping when it's all over all the black Bahamians would be gone (dead) or have fleed and they would then come back in and once again rule and achieve their goal of there being once again a white PM. Bishop " over the hill black feeding saviour" Hanchell has been feeding and clothing the black downtrodden hungry Bahamians for at least five decades out of his and his church funds but was ignored and insulted by the worst PM this Bahamas has ever seen to date Dr. "nasty ways" Minnis. Mrs. "greedy" Larson should be ashamed of herself and disappear, the only feeding or help these people (white Bahamians) know is feeding and helping themselves, Next up is Mr. Pintard who if he ever reaches PM status will be a bigger pawn in their scheme to richness and power while he and Mr. Cartwright line their pockets with the rest what is leftover by them.
Sickened 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Interestingly... 90% of the volunteers for the vaccination site I went to off Nassau street were white. over 50% of the volunteers for hurricane disaster relief are white. When the shit hits the fan at least half of the volunteers are white. Considering there's only about 5% white Bahamian population I would say that your racist view is a bit skewed.
jus2cents 21 minutes ago
And many of the people helping the Ranfurly homes, Rotary, and Humane society etc., pretty much all the charities are funded by a large percentage of white people.
FreeportFreddy 17 minutes ago
You should change your username. Mandela would be ashamed by your blatant racism and ignorance!!
KapunkleUp 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
I am so tired of these "revelations". Both parties come out with these kind of allegations BUT NOTHING EVER HAPPENS afterwards. Both, FNM and PLP, have lost all respect when it comes to holding even minimum standards.
TalRussell 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Finally this is where Guardians Duh Revolution with Mr. Carmichael and your comrade is on the food program's Comrade Sister Mrs Susan Holowesko, or so I thought because now Mr. Carmichael is saying. She is so rich. $7,000 a month means nothing to duh sister. Really, Mr. Carmichael, ― Yes?
Sickened 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Davis has succeeded yet again in making yet another issue about race. Bahamians are so easily manipulated.
John 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Everyone , probably except Brave knew something was wrong with the food distribution program and the white woman in charge lined her pockets and that of her friends, family and lovers, legally or otherwise. There was not only disparity on how food packages were being distributed but the content of food packages based on where they were being distributed. Ands some people not only never received a can of sardines under this program but also nothin from NIB.
jus2cents 7 minutes ago
Why bite the hand that helps you?!
RE :" Mrs Susan Holowesko Larson, was paid a salary of $1,750 per week or about $7,000 a month." Well, she probably had to get up at 4am & help people 16 hours a day, seven days a week. She also helped thousands during Dorian and Hurricane Joaquin, she raised millions for the Cancer Society and many other NGO's. I am literally in shock that Davis is slandering her like this in public, IF he had a genuine concern, Why did he not discuss it with the organization as a whole? No money was taken, it all was accounted for, the only mistake she made was not getting better accountants doing the books.
The government will be on its own the next time we have a disaster like a hurricane, or pandemic, then we will get to see see how disorganized and corrupt our government and NEMA really is.
GodSpeed 1 minute ago
Anytime government is running something this kinda thing happens. PLP does the same thing. Money is borrowed, the Bahamian people carry the debt burden of it and the elite of both parties enrich themselves from the money, regardless of whatever race. Black and White both do the same thing.
