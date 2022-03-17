Minister Expects Bahamian To Hold Ub President Post ‘In Short Order’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin distanced the Davis administration yesterday from the decision of the board of University of The Bahamas to appoint a non-Bahamian president of the institution, saying she expects that “in short order” a Bahamian will ascend to the top post.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham later criticised her in an interview with reporters, saying the president should be the person that is best suited for the role regardless of nationality.

Their comments came after UB board chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced on Tuesday that Dr Erik Rolland will be UB’s new president. One Bahamian, Dr Ian Strachan, had been shortlisted for that role and had the backing of the union that represents staff and faculty.

During her contribution to the mid-year budget debate in the House of Assembly, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “I wish only to say that the University of The Bahamas in the selection of a president under the charter enjoys autonomy. That’s the charter and the University of the Bahamas Act. That is not a decision that is delegated to anyone and so I also note that the board has been very occupied with making decisions to cause for the university to attain accreditation and to become a stabilised academic force in the life of our country.

“It is also important to note that the search for the president was completed before we came into office. I must make it clear that it is the policy of The Bahamas government that Bahamians be empowered…and while we must accept the decision of the board of trustees, we are confident but we also urge and expect that in short order a Bahamian will hold that prestigious post. I hope I made myself clear.”

Mr Ingraham, meanwhile, said the Davis administration should live with the decision of UB’s board, whether it disagrees with the choice or not.

“When I was in office,” he said, “I gave the College of the Bahamas autonomy and they went out and they selected a president. I did not agree with their selection, but I lived with it because I gave them the authority to do so and I think that the present government ought to do the same thing.

“I heard Minister Glenys Hanna Martin say on the radio while I was driving earlier today that it’s going to be short-lived before a Bahamian takes the job. In my opinion that is a wrong posture to take. Whatever they have decided, whatever contract that gentleman has gotten, he should be allowed to live out his contract and at the end of the exercise they could then do what they need to do about Bahamianisation, etc.

“I never forget I was invited to go to Jamaica to speak at their technical college at graduation. I was amazed to find how many non-Jamaicans, foreigners were lecturing at that place and Jamaica has all manner of people capable of doing that. Our vocational school here now, BTVI, is headed by a foreigner now, today. Nothing wrong with that if that’s the best man for the job. I obviously would like to see a Bahamian in the job, but whoever the best man for the job is, you apply and I give you all the authority to interview, assess. I may not like what you decide, that’s a different story, but I have to live with it,” Mr Ingraham said.