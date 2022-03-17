Minister Expects Bahamian To Hold Ub President Post ‘In Short Order’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin distanced the Davis administration yesterday from the decision of the board of University of The Bahamas to appoint a non-Bahamian president of the institution, saying she expects that “in short order” a Bahamian will ascend to the top post.
Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham later criticised her in an interview with reporters, saying the president should be the person that is best suited for the role regardless of nationality.
Their comments came after UB board chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced on Tuesday that Dr Erik Rolland will be UB’s new president. One Bahamian, Dr Ian Strachan, had been shortlisted for that role and had the backing of the union that represents staff and faculty.
During her contribution to the mid-year budget debate in the House of Assembly, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “I wish only to say that the University of The Bahamas in the selection of a president under the charter enjoys autonomy. That’s the charter and the University of the Bahamas Act. That is not a decision that is delegated to anyone and so I also note that the board has been very occupied with making decisions to cause for the university to attain accreditation and to become a stabilised academic force in the life of our country.
“It is also important to note that the search for the president was completed before we came into office. I must make it clear that it is the policy of The Bahamas government that Bahamians be empowered…and while we must accept the decision of the board of trustees, we are confident but we also urge and expect that in short order a Bahamian will hold that prestigious post. I hope I made myself clear.”
Mr Ingraham, meanwhile, said the Davis administration should live with the decision of UB’s board, whether it disagrees with the choice or not.
“When I was in office,” he said, “I gave the College of the Bahamas autonomy and they went out and they selected a president. I did not agree with their selection, but I lived with it because I gave them the authority to do so and I think that the present government ought to do the same thing.
“I heard Minister Glenys Hanna Martin say on the radio while I was driving earlier today that it’s going to be short-lived before a Bahamian takes the job. In my opinion that is a wrong posture to take. Whatever they have decided, whatever contract that gentleman has gotten, he should be allowed to live out his contract and at the end of the exercise they could then do what they need to do about Bahamianisation, etc.
“I never forget I was invited to go to Jamaica to speak at their technical college at graduation. I was amazed to find how many non-Jamaicans, foreigners were lecturing at that place and Jamaica has all manner of people capable of doing that. Our vocational school here now, BTVI, is headed by a foreigner now, today. Nothing wrong with that if that’s the best man for the job. I obviously would like to see a Bahamian in the job, but whoever the best man for the job is, you apply and I give you all the authority to interview, assess. I may not like what you decide, that’s a different story, but I have to live with it,” Mr Ingraham said.
mandela 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Why do we have to go outside the country for UB president, aren't there enough qualified Bahamians to lead? The headlines in the international daily newspapers. "The Bahamas, a country that wants to be seen as, and pretends to be a first-world country can't even produce their own UB president, they ain't nothing but third-world".
Proguing 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Think for just a minute. The USA has become such a great power because they were able attract the best minds in the world. Had they applied your views they would be like Mexico today.
bahamianson 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Well, are there not many Bahamians working in the United States? That is the way it is. What are we saying? Our people can work in foreign lands but foreigners can't work here?
Proguing 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Poor UB when you have a minister saying that the new president will be replaced in “short order”. How can he succeed after such comments? No wonder Bahamians want to study abroad.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
This brain drain is nothing to brag about. We can look for many excuses why Bahamians do not return after study abroad, but our country is not the better for it.
Maybe if those who go abroad should return after 10-15 years and give back, then our country will be progressing further along.
Flowing 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Can our housing sector meet the needs of returnees? Can our infrastructure accommodate returnees?
tribanon 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
