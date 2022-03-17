Minnis Heckled Outside House

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was heckled and taunted by a small group of Progressive Liberal Party supporters as he walked into the House of Assembly yesterday.

They gathered on Parliament Street after PLP Chairman and Cabinet Minister Fred Mitchell issued a call to supporters to come out to the public square to defend Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis after Dr Minnis last week used strong language to rebut allegations made against his administration.

Last Thursday Dr Minnis told The Tribune: “It’s a stupid and immature statement, an irresponsible statement to be made by any prime minister and I can’t wait to get in Parliament to buss his a-- and their a-- for talking stupidness.”

In the House of Assembly yesterday morning, Dr Minnis said it was true that he wrote a letter to the police asking for additional security. “It is true that I wrote a letter to the commissioner,” the Killarney MP said. “What is also true is that such a letter was leaked to a PLP social media group and it could not come from even my lawyer because I made amendments to the letter that nobody knew other than I, but yet it appeared on social media.”

His request for additional police protection was sparked by Mr Mitchell’s message to PLPs to protect the prime minister.

“I invite all PLPs to the public square this Wednesday and show Hubert Minnis who might get their a—- barked if he fools with Prime Minister Philip Davis on Wednesday as he promises to,” Mr Mitchell told supporters in a voice note on Monday.

Those PLPs were also met by a small group of Free National Movement supporters who came out to back Dr Minnis yesterday.