$430m Agrihaven Development Among Projects Planned For Grand Bahama

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey announced that a $430m Agrihaven development in East Lucaya is among several major developments that are on tap this year for Grand Bahama.

She was speaking at the 23rd Grand Bahama Business Outlook “Beyond Recovery into Growth" conference on Thursday.

“I see Grand Bahama as the home of innovation where many of the new and innovative projects are spearheaded,” she said.

Some of the new projects include a new hospital with an oncology centre, which is set to break ground in June, and the O2 Development at Bell Channel. The minister said land has been cleared for approval of the development.

Ms Moxey also indicated that developments to rejuvenate downtown Freeport are also underway, including the new Solomon’s Fresh Market, and the relocation of several government offices to downtown.

Another significant announcement was that of a multi-purpose sports complex shelter with an indoor swimming facility at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. This, Ms Moxey, said is to be included in the new budget.

And she said residents can soon expect the road opening of West Sunrise Highway at the old Royal Oasis resort, which had been closed for many years. This has been a sore issue for many people who felt the closing of the road had contributed to the final demise of the International Bazaar, where the storefront buildings are dilapidated. There had been ongoing calls for the reopening of the road.

She also expects to launch the “Beautiful Grand Bahama” holistic clean up and jobs campaign in the coming days.

A $5,000 micro grant initiative for those in the orange economy and tourism sector is expected to be launched in April.

Several other projects are expected to take place later this year, she said.