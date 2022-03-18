Carnival Port Project To Bring 500 Construction Jobs

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Carnival Grand Port Project is targeted for groundbreaking in May with the potential to create 500 new construction jobs for Bahamians in Grand Bahama.

The announcement came at the 23rd Grand Bahama Business Outlook ‘Beyond Recovery into Growth’ conference yesterday during opening remarks given by Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, followed by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Ms Moxey said the new mega-port will be developed over two-and-a-half-years and is expected to open in November 2024.

She indicated that the government is now finalising all required permits and approvals to start the project.

She said Carnival is committed to developing a Bahamian experience at the new cruise port.

“This project will provide opportunities for many entrepreneurs and employment for the Bahamian people during the construction period, which is expected to last for two-and-a-half years and during the operation of the port once opened, which is now scheduled for November 2024,” she said.

In 2019, Carnival Corporation signed a $100m deal with the Minnis administration for a mega cruise port in East Grand Bahama. It was announced then that the project would create at least 1,000 construction jobs for Bahamians. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise line postponed its plans. But, in 2020, it announced it would double its investment.

More than 300 acres of land have been identified at Sharp Rock, EGB. The port would be the largest Carnival cruise port in the world, with two berths capable of accommodating the largest cruise ships, its Mardi Gras brand of ships.

During his keynote address, Mr Cooper reconfirmed the government’s support for the Carnival Grand Port.

“We expect during the construction phase there will be an additional 500 jobs at the peak of construction,” he said. “And, this is why we will not tarry in ensuring that we work with this developer to get a shovel in the ground.”

He said as the minister responsible for investment, he is committed to ensuring a smoother process from the investor interest to the government and Port’s approval.

He noted that they are working to revamp the Bahamas Investment Authority.

“We often hear frustration from those who have to deal with both the Port (Authority) and central government. With that in mind, we are looking now at a model for revamping BIA as it relates to GB, and we will do so generally.

“As it currently stands, we already reformed the National Economic Council. We set regular weekly meetings so that the process does not continue to bog down as it has been under the former administration,” Mr Cooper said.

He said: “We recognise there is overlap, and different approvals are needed at each step of the process that has been impediments in bringing investment to fruition.”

He expressed a commitment toward a one-stop-shop for investments and a continued push towards doing business, and a continued push towards the ease of doing business, swift approval through the revamp of Bahama Investment Authority, with sensible immigration policies.

Regarding the island’s airport, Ms Moxey stated that the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport is “priority number one” in the administration’s plan for airports throughout the country.

She said that generators have been ordered for the existing facilities, an elevator for the control tower, and funds allocated for provisional repairs.

She also said they are working with GBPA on environmental by-laws that will give “teeth” to the vexing issue of dilapidated structures.

She also announced the implementation of the “Empower Grand Bahama“ – a $5,000 micro-grant programme focused on creative entrepreneurs and tourism product enhancement.