Covid Cases Reduced - But Vaccination Rate Still Low

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE a COVID-19 positivity rate of two percent signalling the country is headed in the right direction, caution cannot be thrown to the wind, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.
During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate, the minister said a decrease in new infections and hospitalisations had earned The Bahamas a lowered travel advisory rating from Level 4 - “very high” to Level 3 - “high” by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new rating was announced by his ministry last week.
However, there continued to be vaccine hesitancy, the Tall Pines MP said.
Government launched the vaccination campaign on March 14, 2021 with the first doses administered.
“Since that time, 332,549 doses have been administered in The Bahamas which includes first, second, extended primary series and booster doses,” Dr Darville said. “While our country’s vaccination rate has been increasing, we have noticed that as COVID-19 infection rates decline in (the) country, the rate of uptake of vaccinations has also slowed.
“As of March 9, 40 percent of our total population is fully vaccinated. But when we compare vaccinated persons to the population eligible to be vaccinated, our percentage increases to just over 50 percent.
“So, we have a way to go to reach the levels achieved in the USA and by a few of our Caribbean neighbours. When we examine vaccination rates in our country by age bands, we see the lowest vaccination rates among persons under the age of 30 and this is not surprising since at the start of the pandemic this group was thought to be less vulnerable to infection.”
Regarding the CDC’s Level 3 rating of The Bahamas, he said: “The Centres for Disease Control in the United States has also responded positively to our improved COVID-19 experience by moving our Travel Risk Advisory Rating from Level 4 which is ‘very high’ to Level 3 which is simply ‘high’.
“As these trends are sustained over the next month, we believe we will qualify for a further decrease in our risk rating down to a Level 2. As we have seen from past experience, these reductions in our rating have a positive impact on our tourism sector and by extension the wider economy.
“We all must remember, we are in this together and with each of us doing our part we can together impact our tourism sector, our economy and by extension our own pocketbooks in a very positive way.”
Dr Darville further announced Cabinet’s approval of hiring 512 healthcare professionals.
“During my visits at our hospitals and clinics throughout the country it was evident that the human resource component of healthcare is in a critical state. My ministry is moving to correct these deficiencies and I am pleased to announce that the Cabinet of The Bahamas approved the hiring of some 512 healthcare professionals to be deployed throughout The Bahamas to fill many of the gaps that currently exist.
“With this increase in human resources we are excited about where we are heading in the delivery of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across the country. Some of these gaps have been filled in the short-term by health care professionals from the Republic of Cuba,” he said.
Comments
tribanon 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
It seems they all got the same memo that there is going to be a tidal wave of a new COVID-19 variant in the run-up to the U.S. mid-term congressional elections this coming November. The Biden administration is convinced the last really big wave worked so well for them in November 2020 that it deserves to be tried again. U.S. deep state actors are already working behind the scenes to plant the early seeds for the next big wave in other countries, but they need to make sure the time is right for the spread and peaking of COVID-19 illnesses in the U.S. in early Fall of this year. Stay tuned. LOL
JokeyJack 3 hours, 1 minute ago
I like the LOL, but it is not a LOL. It is very serious - hopefully Putin will keep them so busy that they cannot continue their nonsense.
I wonder if it was Dr. Fauci who spoke to the Corona Virus and told it to avoid hotel lobbies, hallways, and casinos in the hotels in the Bahamas. Or does Dr. Darville have the Coronavirus on his Whatsapp?
This has got to be the smartest virus ever in this entire galaxy. It has calendar, clock, and GPS. Super smart. Smarter than me even.
tribanon 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
And that China virus is even smarter than you think because it also has a political agenda.
ted4bz 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
61% of us vax free and kicking! If the shots protecting the vaccinated, what is protecting 61% of us two years later?
tribanon 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Common sense is protecting those not in favour of being jabbed every six months or so with God only knows what consequences down the road. Those so trusting of governments partnering with greedy big pharma and other evil and sinister state actors and global oligarches really need to have their heads examined. The world has sadly changed for the worse since the early days of thoroughly tested and well intended vaccines like the one for polio.
The fact that governments around the world seeking more power, and being beholden to the fat wallets of their greedy big pharma and billionaire bio-tech friends, gave all of these evil persons the unfettered freedom to use us as guinea pigs for their taxpayer paid-for experimental vaccines, with complete immunity from law suits of any kind, really says all there is to say.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID