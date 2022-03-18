Dr Ian Strachan Promoted To Executive Vice President At Ub

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas announced on Friday that Dr Ian Strachan has been promoted to executive vice president and will retain his position as president of the UB-North campus in Grand Bahama.

The announcement by Allyson Maynard Gibson, chair of UB’s board of trustees, came several days after she announced that academic Dr Erik Rolland — who was born in Norway, but has lived in the United States for years — has been selected University of the Bahamas president.

Dr Strachan was one of three people shortlisted for that role and he had the backing of UB’s faculty and staff. Ultimately, the board chose Dr Rolland — the most capable and suitable person for the top post, Mrs Maynard Gibson said.

She said Friday: “Dr Strachan, a proud graduate of this institution, is a respected member of the academy, the fine arts community and the Bahamian society. He is one of the university’s most fervent champions, so I am extremely delighted that he will continue, as EVP, to enthusiastically help to lead UB to international accreditation.”

Dr Strachan said he is happy to serve as executive vice president. In a short statement, he said he especially looks forward to continuing his work at UB-North.

Dr Strachan replaces Iraqi Dr Sarim Al-Zubaidy, who served as executive vice president since January 4, 2021.

Dr Al-Zubaidy's short stay in the role prompted speculation from critics that Dr Strachan has replaced him to placate those who wanted a Bahamian to be president.

“I say to those people that we are proud that Dr Strachan is stepping up to the plate as executive vice president, a position that is in the University of The Bahamas Act and he has agreed to stay on as president of UB-North,” Mrs Maynard Gibson said.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin distanced the Davis administration from UB’s board decision to make Dr Rolland president, saying the board has autonomy. She said she expects a Bahamian to be president of the institution in short order.

Mrs Maynard-Gibson said she did not hear the comment and that the government respects the board’s decision.

“I can’t comment on what she said, I didn’t hear it,” she said. “What I can say is what actually happened, that is the decision of the board of trustees under the Act and so far as I’m aware the government did not participate in our decision and the government respects our decisions, both of the selection of the president and, happily announced today, the promotion of Dr Strachan and the bringing to the table to take your university to the next level.”