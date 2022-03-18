‘It Was A Mistake For Minnis To Use Expletives’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie said Killarnary MP Dr Hubert Minnis made a “mistake” when using expletives in a Tribune interview, saying it appeared the former Free National Movement leader was trying to attract attention in the “most graphic way”.
“Clearly, he must be very careful,” the former Centreville MP told the press yesterday.
“He’s a current member of Parliament. He’s a former prime minister. He must know what’s happening outside in our country and he has a responsibility of being able to maintain the standards in our country and that was a mistake that I’m sure he recognises.”
Last Thursday, Dr Minnis used strong words when rebutting allegations made against his administration by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.
Dr Minnis told The Tribune: “It’s a stupid and immature statement, an irresponsible statement to be made by any prime minister and I can’t wait to get in Parliament to buss his a-- and their a-- for talking stupidness.”
The comments elicited criticism from members of the Progressive Liberal Party.
Mr Christie noted the challenge for Dr Minnis is that he wants to remain relevant at a time when his party has a new leader.
“Obviously that’s going to be a major challenge for him. It’s going to be a major challenge for Mr Pintard because Dr Minnis is not going to be easy in his posturing in Parliament … evident of it, him saying what he said to attract attention, to attract in the most graphic way, and to big himself up. It’s things like that you just don’t say in public life.”
Mr Christie, however, said everyone makes mistakes, referring to the time when he “flipped the bird” on stage at a branch meeting in 2017 when he was prime minister. He said he didn’t expect the gesture would attract the attention it did. At the time, he was responding in anger to people who were making allegations about him.
Asked if he regretted the obscene gesture, he said: “What I regret is that the fella who said I owned that building over there (referring to a condo development near his home), nobody came back and said that was a lie or my daughter got $20m in a bank in Panama, all those things that was said and then the FNM came and gave him a job afterwards.
“What really disturbs me is when they are attacking women as women. It’s a very sad thing to do that because there are mothers and we have to be careful in our public life now because what goes round comes round. And vulgarity and obscenity we should minimise the extent to which we use those things to influence public opinion,” Mr Christie said.
Still, Mr Christie spoke highly of Dr Minnis.
“Dr Minnis is someone who should not be underestimated. He’s a very, very successful Bahamian man who has the means to finance himself in public life and has the means to do things beyond, to cushion himself in public life. So, I don’t think for one moment Dr Minnis has given up his aspirations to be beyond where he is now.”
He also said a mistake he thought Dr Minnis made in office was not inviting him and Mr Ingraham to partner with the government on Hurricane Dorian restoration in Abaco.
Comments
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
There is no complicated narrative that explains Dr Minnis's ineptness. The position of Prime Minister was entirely beyond his ability; there is no reason for Bahamians to be shy about this fact; he was out of his league, totally. Bahamian politics is a little mix and balance of skills that very few have mastered (Pindling, Ingraham and Christie to an extent.) And the jury is still out on Brave, although he had enough time in the shadows of the country's two great masters (Pindling and Ingraham) to have learned a trick or two.
themessenger 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
I guess Christie gets a pass for flicking the bird at a very public political rally and people of no less stature than our esteemed Minister of National Security telling that same public, also during a campaign rally, that those who didn't agree with his politricks could" Kiss my ass and walk fast." Rules for thee but not for me has ever been the PLP and their supporters mantra.
moncurcool 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Spot on.
He talks about Minnis is wrong, yet not speaks on the wrong of the National security minister and himself. He needs to go sit down and stop blowing hot air.
Tired of these brain dead politicians.
bahamianson 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Wait, what? Disnt you put up your middle finger at a plp rally
geostorm 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Mr, Christie would be smart to keep his mouth shut! I also heard the Minister of National Security on a talk show today, critizing Dr. Minnis for his words used the other day. I was floored because this was the same Minister of National Security who told the public in a rally to kiss his @$$. These people are serious comedians!
While I wished that Dr, Minnis had practiced more restraint, I surely can not blame him for wanting to do what he said. I dare any Bahamian to have someone acuse you of something that you know is not true and not get angry! I know I would personally want to buss someone's @$$ myself.
As Mr. Christe mentioned in the article, Dr. Minnis is a man of means and was that way before coming to office. I see no reason for him to want to steal. Furthermore, try running a country with two crisis hanging on your shoulder. I am sure there would be mismanagement in one's haste to make decisions and get the country back to some state of normacy.
People are always so critical until the shoe is on the other foot.!
Selah
mandela 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Yes, he should have given them the finger just like you did.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Doc Minnis has a dirty mouth. at one time he said they would have to turn off the camera so as not to record his dirty words. another time he said he told someone where to go and how deep.
There has been no Government representative who has such a dirty mouth
Everyone who wishes to can excuse him or point fingers. It does not change who he is and what he has done. he is a scrappy kind of guy.
Mr Pindling was a very cool and confident man, the doc is not.
themessenger 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
@birdie, and there is no more brainwashed little PLP fowl under the sun than you You have to change your diet from partisan road apples to something more wholesome, free ya mind birdie and ya ass will surely follow.
