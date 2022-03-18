One Killed, Two Injured In Market Street Shooting

A man was killed and a woman and a man were injured after a shooting on Market Street on Thursday night.

According to reports, at around 10pm, a group of people were gathered outside a residence on Westend Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up. Two armed men got out the vehicle and fired at the gathering, injuring a woman and a man. Another man from the gathering fled, pursued by one of the suspects who continued shooting before fatally wounding him. He was later pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services.

The injured woman and man were taken to hospital where their condition is described as critical.