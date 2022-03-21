Bridge To Link Great And Little Abacos Reopened

JUBILANT Abaconians watched with pride as a ribbon was cut and a plaque unveiled to signal the formal reopening and renaming of the bridge that connects Great Abaco and Little Abaco.

More than two years ago, Hurricane Dorian destroyed Little Abaco Bridge resulting in a separation of the islands for the first time in 70 years. Renamed Angel Fish Creek Bridge, the longest single-span bridge ever built in The Bahamas was officially commissioned at a ceremony Friday, March 18.

Former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie were among those witnessing this important milestone.

The $5,340,217 project was executed through collaboration between public and private sector partners. Designed by Deputy Director Robert Mouzas, and built by Stephan and Mark Knowles, Long Islanders, of SJK Engineering and Construction Services Limited, the super structure spans 256ft, is a sturdy, steel truss, ideal for withstanding storm conditions and features boat ramp solar street lighting.

In keynote remarks, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the opening of the bridge is a major step towards normalcy for the people of Abaco.

“The greatest benefit of this new design is the fact that water will now be able to flow underneath the bridge, which means that boats will be able to navigate under the bridge with a clearance of 12 ft, which also means that for the first time in over 70 years marine life will be able to travel through this channel which should provide access to the mangroves, shallow water, nursery systems for local species to flourish and enter,” he said.

“Safe and easy passage of vehicles and boats will prove to be a boon for the recovering Abaco economy.

“In just a few days the surrounding water changed from a stagnant, dark green colour to a beautiful aquamarine reminiscent of the Bahamian Flag. People are now spotting a variety of fish species, turtles and sharks in the area. Fishermen are now benefiting from this increase in the local marine population. What an excellent example of environmentally conscious building. This bridge is testament to the fact that we can make progress while co-existing with the local species and natural habitat.”