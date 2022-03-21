Editorial: Royal Visit A Chance To Show Off Our Future

THERE is sometimes a tendency to naysay by force of habit.

This week will see the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to The Bahamas for a three-day visit. Prince William and his wife Kate will spend their time on several of our islands, and the world’s media will, for a time, turn its lenses our way.

There are questions that hover in the air during the trip – some more important than others. For some, it’s a moment to ask about our future as part of the Commonwealth in the wake of Barbados moving to a republic, for others it’s a time to question what will happen next with the monarchy at a time when Queen Elizabeth’s days of travel to other countries appear to be behind her.

Some of the questions are very parochial – such as who is paying for the trip and how much it will be. Those are fair questions, just as with the government’s trip to Dubai it is a matter of being transparent, not a cause to be adversarial.

But while those doubts and queries may circle, we should not lose sight of the trip itself – which will be a celebration of not just our nation, but of some of the talented minds here on our shores.

Among those recognised during the trip will be the people who have been fighting to keep us healthy during the battle against COVID-19 – the frontline healthcare workers.

We will also see Junkanoo in the spotlight in an event at Parliament Square – not just a chance to celebrate our culture but a moment to wish Junkanoo had been able to take its traditional place at that location at the Boxing Day and New Year marches these past two years.

With COVID-19 receding – but not yet gone – it is a reminder of the possibility of returning to something so much part of our culture.

There will also be a visit to Coral Vita, in Grand Bahama, which won the Earthshot prize, created by Prince William.

With that prize came £1m (a little over $1.3m), and this will be a chance for Prince William to see the organisation’s work up close.

Coral Vita works to restore reefs by growing and transplanting corals. You can bet that, thanks to Prince William’s visit, their work will be featured in newspapers, magazines and TV slots around the world.

As the committee responsible for planning the event also said, this will also send “a strong message that, post-Dorian and post-COVID, The Bahamas is open for business”.

We are not quite post-COVID yet – that part might be a little wishful thinking. But this will be a chance to show what we can be when that day comes.

So let us welcome our royal guests – and show them, and the world, what we have to offer.