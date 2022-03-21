Royal Visit ‘Significant Opportunity’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE visit of UK Royals to The Bahamas will boost exposure to important local issues and will provide a chance for Bahamians to change how the country is viewed internationally, the committee responsible for planning the event said yesterday.

The committee also said the cost of the visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be shared between the sovereign grant of the United Kingdom, local taxpayers and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The press statement came after Jack Thompson, permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor General, said last week that such trips customarily come at the expense of the host nation, prompting some backlash.

The committee said: “On this visit, the cost of travel to and from The Bahamas will be borne by the Royal household. The Governor General’s reception is being sponsored by a corporate donor. Accommodation costs for two nights will be borne by the government of The Bahamas. Other third-party costs for the cultural events we wish to showcase, will be paid to Bahamian artisans, creative and production talent. All other costs (eg security, domestic travel, etc) are the internal costs of various government ministries and agencies, and therefore will not require additional expenditure outside of existing budgets.”

The committee said visits by world leaders attract a lot of attention and help strengthen ties between countries and their people.

“In recent years The Bahamas has had to rely on the support and goodwill of many countries, during our time of national tragedy, as well to support our national development,” the statement said.

“The United Kingdom continues to be one of our closest friends and allies. As an example, each year when hurricanes threaten us, the UK continues to provide essential support by following hurricanes with the British Navy to provide vital rescue and relief efforts. As one of the G7 countries, the UK is well-placed to support our international position with investors and lenders.

“And as the UK’s foreign policy priorities are changing post-Brexit, we want The Bahamas to be at the forefront for consideration of any enhanced trading relationships. Discussions are already underway about providing more scholarships for Bahamian students, and exploring ways to expand the exchange of goods and services between our two countries. In particular, we are keen for members of the Bahamian creative and cultural communities to have an opportunity to be able to work in the UK.”

The committee said the itinerary for the visit is designed to achieve specific objectives, adding that every activity the Royals engage in will be reported around the world.

“This is a significant opportunity for The Bahamas to shift the way in which we wish to be seen on the world stage,” the committee said.

“As well as sending a strong message that, post-Dorian and post-Covid, The Bahamas is open for business, we also wish to project Bahamian culture, to show that we are much more than just sun, sand and sea.”

The Royal couple will arrive in the country on Thursday and depart on Saturday.

On Friday, they will attend a special combined school assembly at Sybil Strachan Primary School.

The organising committee said officials want to highlight both the learning loss experienced by young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the importance placed on education.

The couple will then attend the Garden of Remembrance where frontline healthcare workers will be recognised. After that, there will be a “Taste of The Bahamas” cultural event in Parliament Square, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band and a selection of Junkanoo groups. The public is invited to attend this event.

Later that day, the couple will attend a regatta at Montagu Harbour followed by an official reception at Baha Mar.

On Saturday the couple will visit Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The trip is part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.