Royal Visit ‘Significant Opportunity’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE visit of UK Royals to The Bahamas will boost exposure to important local issues and will provide a chance for Bahamians to change how the country is viewed internationally, the committee responsible for planning the event said yesterday.
The committee also said the cost of the visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be shared between the sovereign grant of the United Kingdom, local taxpayers and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
The press statement came after Jack Thompson, permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor General, said last week that such trips customarily come at the expense of the host nation, prompting some backlash.
The committee said: “On this visit, the cost of travel to and from The Bahamas will be borne by the Royal household. The Governor General’s reception is being sponsored by a corporate donor. Accommodation costs for two nights will be borne by the government of The Bahamas. Other third-party costs for the cultural events we wish to showcase, will be paid to Bahamian artisans, creative and production talent. All other costs (eg security, domestic travel, etc) are the internal costs of various government ministries and agencies, and therefore will not require additional expenditure outside of existing budgets.”
The committee said visits by world leaders attract a lot of attention and help strengthen ties between countries and their people.
“In recent years The Bahamas has had to rely on the support and goodwill of many countries, during our time of national tragedy, as well to support our national development,” the statement said.
“The United Kingdom continues to be one of our closest friends and allies. As an example, each year when hurricanes threaten us, the UK continues to provide essential support by following hurricanes with the British Navy to provide vital rescue and relief efforts. As one of the G7 countries, the UK is well-placed to support our international position with investors and lenders.
“And as the UK’s foreign policy priorities are changing post-Brexit, we want The Bahamas to be at the forefront for consideration of any enhanced trading relationships. Discussions are already underway about providing more scholarships for Bahamian students, and exploring ways to expand the exchange of goods and services between our two countries. In particular, we are keen for members of the Bahamian creative and cultural communities to have an opportunity to be able to work in the UK.”
The committee said the itinerary for the visit is designed to achieve specific objectives, adding that every activity the Royals engage in will be reported around the world.
“This is a significant opportunity for The Bahamas to shift the way in which we wish to be seen on the world stage,” the committee said.
“As well as sending a strong message that, post-Dorian and post-Covid, The Bahamas is open for business, we also wish to project Bahamian culture, to show that we are much more than just sun, sand and sea.”
The Royal couple will arrive in the country on Thursday and depart on Saturday.
On Friday, they will attend a special combined school assembly at Sybil Strachan Primary School.
The organising committee said officials want to highlight both the learning loss experienced by young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the importance placed on education.
The couple will then attend the Garden of Remembrance where frontline healthcare workers will be recognised. After that, there will be a “Taste of The Bahamas” cultural event in Parliament Square, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band and a selection of Junkanoo groups. The public is invited to attend this event.
Later that day, the couple will attend a regatta at Montagu Harbour followed by an official reception at Baha Mar.
On Saturday the couple will visit Grand Bahama and Abaco.
The trip is part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Comments
moncurcool 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
A lot of attention is attracted by whom? And what world leaders are these 2 persons visiting? What country do they lead?
Who is the corporate donor sponsoring the Governor Generals's reception? Are they receiving anything is return for sponsoring a government event? And who is paying for the third-party costs?
When in the world will we get a Freedom of Information Act so that we don't have to rely on glossy statements with no facts for answers?
tribanon 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Rumours have it the Governor General's reception will be sponsored by an affiliate of the Island Luck gaming web shop owned by His Excellency Sebas Bastian. LMAO
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
he fails to realize that you cant buy respect, especially among old money. Their intelligence has already told them to be cautious of establishing any connection with him and his human smuggling convicted ex partner
mandela 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Excellent. This is all we want, "accountability explained". The heads of these government agencies need to stop throwing statements out to the public without having accountable facts. This is 2022 the people want and demand "accountability explained" from their governments. I think our participation financially is ok, otherwise, make them pay for everything. I hope they take them for a tour through the innercity e.g Baintown, down wullfroad, through the grove.
tribanon 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
You're too gullible. It's actions that count, not words in a hasty press release from the permanent secretary in the Governor General's Office because of mounting public anger and political pressure about the outrageous cost for the Bahamian people of this two-day Royal visit. We will never know who paid for what costs, but one thing we know for sure: It's usually us taxpayers who get royally shafted.
BMW 7 hours, 10 minutes ago
Well muddo sic now I see why the port was finally doing some general maintanance and clean up around Freeport ! The Duke and Duchess are going to visit, here it is I thought the port was doing what they supposed to do!!!!! LOL
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Dubai was a huge opportunity. Saying its a great opportunity then bringing people to sing and dance.... well... more of the same. Show them the pretty blue water, let one 10 year old sing and dance and let them leave
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
This visit will do absolutely nothing for 242 ..... If so, I have a junkanoo costume to sell you
Except that it will pave the way for the bootlickers in Government to get their Queen's honours this summer
TalRussell 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Pray Jesus, duh premier's press agent Comrade "Big Fella" Clintee, goin' knows how to make sure that all words are used and are spelled correctly when describing duh high value tourists PR potential will be waiting to be capitalized from official Royal Couple's visit to the realm.
And, no, duh Shaback choir led by Comrade "Big Fella" Clintee, shouldn't be stunted by its Dubai must not now be used as excuse deny opportunity to perform, and be paid, alongside duh entertainment for the Duke and Duchess, ― Yes?
