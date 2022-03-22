Crocodile Tears, Bogus Sympathies

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN recent times two young Bahamian women lost their lives in horrific circumstances before their toddlers. We all mourned their passing and made calls for justice and amendments to the law. After a few weeks those events are just a passing memory. Truly, the dead will bury the dead...

Candlelight vigils have their place in the grand scheme of things and we mourn along with the loved ones and relatives of the deceased. In the case of the young Bahamian-Haitian young woman shot and killed through Miami Street a few months ago, she left behind a young toddler allegedly fathered by the man accused of her shooting. The child was allegedly present when the event took place. According to the police the female deceased had made a complaint to them about her alleged boyfriend. Apparently that complaint was withdrawn.

Now we have a case where another young mother allegedly hanged herself while lodging at a Cable Beach property in the presence of her own toddler. According to news reports that particular young woman has also made a complaint to the police about domestic abuse. She also allegedly withdrew that complaint. Her life was, obviously, not an easy one as she had been abandoned and placed in foster care at a young age. Despite that, she had grown into a young woman and was well on the way, according to her friends, to getting her life together. Now, her toddler has been taken in as a ward of the state, but he will never grow up knowing his birth mother.

Because both matters are under ongoing investigation I will refrain from commenting on these two horror incidences at this time. Over the course of my career as a lawyer and community activist I have seen and heard of many cases involving domestic and mental abuses. Many relationships are toxic in the extreme and often times could lead to all sorts of drama. Few of us are lucky enough to be exempted from the repercussions. Either we ourselves are victims or even perpetrators.

It seems, however, that it takes tragic acts to bring these matters to the attention of the wider public and to jump start a national dialogue on domestic abuse and mental health issues. By that time it is too late for meaningful intervention of concrete action by the police. Then the crocodile tears start to flow and candles are lit and held at solemn vigils.

Over the years, a lot of talk has been done about the necessity of putting in place measures to eradicate or reduce incidences of domestic violence and mental abuse, whether self-induced or generic. We have talked about the construction of shelters and facilities for such victims and persons for eons but, so far, precious little has been done while the unwelcome statistics continue to climb.

Some ignorant like Bahamians have routinely sought to blame the police and everyone else except themselves for domestic abuse and increasingly acts of gender based violence. If one is in a toxic environment or in a relationship with a man or a woman where there are constant arguments and resort to physical violence I advise, strongly, that that person exit that relationship regardless of the financial consequences. If your partner were to physically extract harm on you or where serious threats of death or harm are made, even if just once, report that matter immediately to the police and do not withdraw any complaints made.

Few politicians listen to mere civilians because once elected they believe that they know it all whereas many of them actually know next to nothing. A half way facility should be constructed at the state expense in New Providence; Abaco; Grand Bahama and The Exumas to offer abused and battered persons a safe place while they recover and get their lives back in order. It is also now clear that The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre has outlived its capacity and needs to be expanded and additional professional health care workers and professionals injected into the mental health care system.

Persons who are charged with domestic abuse should be denied bail and offered a speedy court hearing. In my extensive experience as a criminal defense, I have seen and handled cases where the male charged with domestic and physical abuse would be hauled before the courts and almost immediately be granted bail with the admonition not to have any contact with the complainant or witnesses. Shortly after their release on bail the very first person that they would contact with all sorts of bogus promises that they have ‘changed’ and will not do it again.

Many of our women are vulnerable to such nonsense, especially if it comes from the father/s of their child or children. The complaint is then withdrawn and it is all lovey-dovey again until the next vicious assault or beating, any one of which could result in death. Relatives and siblings often know of these toxic relations and try their level best to encourage ‘victims’ to get out of these relationships, but are told to mind their own business or that they are unaware just how much the victim loves the abuser or that for the sake of the child or children they opt to stay put.

It is becoming all too common to hear the news or to visit social media sites for disturbing news about victims of domestic abuse and gender based violence. Another disturbing trend is the unabated spike in alleged murders. New Providence has become a killing field and at the drop of a hat it seems as if someone is prepared to extinguish a life due to any number of mostly criminal factors. We seek to ascribe blame, but we are all guilty in one way or the other. The time for crocodile tears and bogus sympathies are over. Let’s put the pedal to the metal and bring some degree of decorum and sanity back to national life.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

March 21, 2022.