‘Distressing’ Hardship At Port Lucaya Marketplace

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the lack of visitors at the Port Lucaya Marketplace and the economic difficulty being experienced by straw vendors there is very distressing.

The minister of tourism, investments and aviation is in Grand Bahama meeting with the five hotel bidders for the Grand Lucayan resort, which is just across the street from PLM.

He, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, spent an hour talking with the vendors individually at booths on the western end of the marketplace.

Among the concerns shared with Ministers Cooper and Moxey were the lack of sales due to low visitor arrivals and cruise ships to the island, as well as the discontinuation of the NIB stipend and food vouchers they were receiving from Social Services.

“I want to thank Mr Moxey for bringing me here to the Port Lucaya Marketplace and brother Lorenzo McKenzie to see for myself what is happening here, and it is heartbreaking what I see here,” Mr Cooper said yesterday.

“We have been here for about an hour, and I believe I may have seen two tourists. And this simply is not enough to support this economy here, and to help all the vendors who come out every day seeking to make a living.

“We talked a lot during the GB Business Outlook about some of the long-term things we are doing, but this is of immediate concern.

“People are hurting; they are not making sales, and the economy here hasn’t rebounded. Yes, we are selling the hotel; yes, we are building the airport, but these are longer range things. We want to figure out how to get more money in people’s pockets.”

He said the vendors also expressed additional concerns regarding assistance from the government.

“There was concern expressed about the lack of social assistance. But in speaking with the people, they want to make their way. They do not want to sit around getting hand-outs. We recognise that we have an obligation to provide more social services for the people here. But what I heard today was not that. I heard they want to make a living, they are resourceful and resilient people, and they want to work hard, and I want them to know the government will be working to see how we can generate that level of activity for them.”

Concerned straw vendor DeAngelo Armbrister said he is tired of promises.

“I cannot spend promises. I can’t spend talks. I need to see something,” he said.

“They knew the concerns of Grand Bahamians when they were campaigning,” he said. “They cut off our National Insurance benefits - this administration did that. When it is time to increase their travel budgets and salaries they never stop to reassess. But, when it is something to benefit the people that put them there, they have to stop and reassess.”

The government’s unemployment assistance programme expired on December 31, 2021. In February, an official said it is up to the Cabinet to decide whether it will be continued.

Straw vendor Netra Rigby, a single parent of three, said she cannot pay her booth rent.

“We cannot pay our bills and feed the children. I have shop rent to pay monthly, and I cannot even pay that. I have to go out there trying to find money elsewhere to pay booth rent that is not right,” she said.

Mr Cooper indicated that both he and Ms Moxey are talking with and encouraging all cruise lines calling to Nassau to also make calls to Freeport.

“We are also going to be meeting with the cruise lines that come here, as well as the tour operators, to see how we can get more tourists to this location,” he said.

Mr Cooper was pleased by the quality of products being offered by straw vendors.

“Having walked through today, we see good, quality and variety products and a good authentic experience, and the warmth of vendors is just stunning.

“Their resilience despite very difficult circumstances was very touching. And, therefore, we knew that this existed, and we have been able to see first-hand today.

“But one of the important things is that we want to let Mr McKenzie, and vendors know we recognise the urgency of this matter. And we will see how we can expedite the work in talking with our partners, particularly the cruise lines.

“We want to get cruise visitors and the tourists off the ships, and we have to tell our story better to cause that to happen. So, over the course of the next week, we will ramp up that process and see how we can make more waves to PLM,” he said.