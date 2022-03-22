Face To Face: Offering Youngsters A Voice And A Safe Space

By FELICITY DARVILLE

ELIZABETH Thompson was busy doing what she did best – working as a prosecutor for the Bahamas Government. She had the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to society by bringing suspected criminals to court to be tried. What she did not know was that her caring personality would attract many victims of crime to her office to pour their hearts out. They found a space of solace and a listening ear, and she was always willing to provide it.

“I had a black beanbag chair in my office in the old Post Office building,” she recalls of her years as a prosecutor.

“Some of my most meaningful work was to work with children who were neglected and abused. I met many child victims of abuse. Some have walked into my office and sat on that beanbag, just to talk, after an abuser was convicted. Preying on children is very common, sadly. I know many grown men and women who were also abused as children.”

This is a societal ill that Elizabeth could not turn a blind eye to. As an attorney, she had the opportunity to serve the Bahamas in several significant capacities. But somehow, deep down she always knew that her purpose of helping victims of abuse was not over. She understood that abuse could happen to anyone, anywhere… and even as a child, she saw instances of abuse.

Elizabeth’s early years were spent schooling first at Queen’s College and then at St Andrew’s School. She was the youngest of four siblings. She then left the Thompson household and headed to Connecticut, USA where she attended Kent Boarding School. Tertiary studies took her to Carleton University and then the University of Buckingham. She came home with her law degree and passed the Bahamas Bar, then began practising as an attorney at law.

After years of service to her country, Elizabeth relocated to the USA in 2014, where she continued to raise her four sons, who are now adults. As a Bahamian American, Elizabeth had the opportunity to find meaningful work in the United States, backed by her life experiences and professional qualifications. During her career, she represented The Bahamas at numerous conferences and seminars as a speaker in the field of anti-money laundering and white-collar crime. She has also worked in the financial services sector.

“I began working with autistic children, and I worked in shelters for victims of domestic violence,” she shared about her move to America.

She is currently a Registered Behavioral Technician, a Florida-certified Advocate for the empowerment of survivors of domestic violence, and a Florida certified Professional Guardian qualified to act for and on behalf of vulnerable adults.

Elizabeth had started and stopped writing a book to help stop abuse or to help victims of abuse for years. But when she heard of the death of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker, she was moved to tears… and action. She completed her first book to address abuse and she is now working on another.

The book is entitled “Hayly Stems the Tide”. Eleven year-old Hayly is a brave, determined, confident little girl who enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She lives in the quaint, waterfront town on Mount Vernon. Hayly, an avid reader, loves spending weekends at the local bookstore and coffee shop where she learns about her rich heritage. Hayly’s world is turned upside down when she finds out her best friend is a victim of child abuse and it’s up to her to make sure that the person responsible is made to pay. There will be a few obstacles along the way, but Hayly will not let them deter her.

“I decided to write the book after Bella’s death,” Elizabeth said.

“I was deeply affected by how she was reportedly brutalized at the hands of her mother’s boy-friend. Writing the book was triggering for me in some respects. I could recall instances of inappropriate comments while I was on summer jobs as a student… or made by church folk who should have known better.”

Her book not only shares the story of Hayly and her best friend. It also provides resources at the end of the book.

There are emergency contact numbers, including hers, as she currently works a crisis hotline for abuse victims. It lays out what should be considered appropriate remarks made from adults to children, and what are inappropriate – all in easy language for the child reader. The book targets parents and their children ages 11 and up, but Elizabeth points out that it is up to the parent to decide when the topic is reasonable to address with the child, seeing that perpetrators pay no attention to age. The book also explains what is appropriate and inappropriate touching, and gives a list of likely trusted adults to turn to.

The book is dedicated to her four sons: Dafidi, O Morenikeji, Hayley and Seth.

“As children I protected you from the very start, held you so tightly and fondly, struggling oftentimes to create space to reflect on the gift of your presence amid the chaos,” she says to her boys.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of the men you all are and have become. You are the four stars in my night sky who always shine brightly, illuminating my path, keeping me honest, encouraging me motivating me to be better than the day before. I am in awe of you, thankful to the Universe for allowing me to guide you.”

By creating this first in what will hopefully be a series of books, Elizabeth extends her heart beyond her children, to children everywhere. Her creative name is Akosua Maat – a sobriquet that allows her to connect with her African roots, her diverse cultural heritage, and mastery of her spiritual self.

“I created this work to offer youngsters a voice… to create a space for them,” she explained.

“For those who have had their innocence taken away from them, for those who have survived their childhoods despite being neglected and abused by adults who should have loved and cherished them. While the characters and tale are fictitious, the challenges presented are all too true and real for far too many of our young girls and boys. Sadly, too many of us adults can recall an improper remark or inappropriate touch as children that we should never have been exposed to. Too many of us see the thieves of our innocence living amongst us as though their actions did not matter. I hope that this book encourages youngsters and adults to be courageous and daring. I hope it encourages a youngster to speak up if he or she has been molested, verbally abused, or physically assaulted by anyone, especially a family member.”

Bahamian Doctor Rochelle Williams said the topic Elizabeth chose was hard, but that she was happy that she took on the challenge to write about it. Florida Attorney Ken Ferrell said although the book deals with an uncomfortable topic, Hayly Stems the Tide “is the start of a movement in children’s books – one that creates space for discussion around such topics as child abuse and molestation”.

Elizabeth has created a website not only for the purchase of this book, but also as a safe space for children or adults to reach out confidentially for support and encouragement: akosuamaat-creative.com. She has just launched the book and already, she has gotten hits from people wanting to talk about their situation.

To her young readers, Elizabeth says: “If an adult has frightened you, hurt you or made you feel alone… or made you feel so badly you wish you’d turn to stone, tell a person you can trust and please, do it right away, like Hayly did for her best friend Cree, to keep the tide at bay.”

If you are in The Bahamas and wish to report child abuse, call 422-2763. You can also find “Hayly Stems the Tide” on Amazon and Kindle.