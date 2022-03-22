Governor General Successor

EDITOR, The Tribune.

There is serious significance of who will the Prime Minister nominate to follow HE Cornelius Smith as Governor General or will he allow Smith to continue for a further term through the 50th anniversary of Independence and on and the anticipated Referendum on whether The Bahamas stays a Realm State or graduates to a Democratic Republic.

Names are being thrown around who PM might choose — one or two I have heard are certainly far fetched to say the least - I hope there is enough just reasons for the “exclusion in consideration“ of any religious personality seeing that would in so many ways divide rather than unify which is so much the most important job description of who holds this ceremonial office.

Dates...HE Cornelius Smith was sworn in on June 28th, 2019 so his term is four years... that brings you to the eve of July, 10th 2023, in fact days before July 10th and all that “politically means”....the question is a simple one will PM Davis leave HE Smith or choose one from the PLP to bring in the 50th anniversary? My bet..he will appoint a new Governor General who will oversee as Her Majesty’s representative the 50th anniversary which certainly will involve the presence of a “royal”. We cannot forget there is division between the FNM and the PLP over this so basic passing, Independence — the FNM still say Independence under us — okay – compare how under an FNM Government little celebration occurs.

Will June, 2023 bring a surprise name?

So far Davis’ nominations have followed a pattern direct obvious influences of certain back-room staunch PLP’s....really nothing changed. Could the nominee be under 60 years?.... not from political life? That would be a breathe of fresh air and representative of where the majority are, in age - young certainly under 75 or even 80 plus years.

By the way in passing that will mean we will have living four Governors General.. getting expensive!

JOAN SIMMS

Nassau,

March 20, 2022.