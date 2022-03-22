Haircuts And Helping Hands From Police Officers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of Unity House on East Street were pleasantly surprised yesterday after members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force stopped by to donate grocery items and cleaning supplies as a part of its community outreach efforts.

Some residents were also treated to makeovers, which included haircuts, when The Tribune visited the home.

Speaking to reporters at yesterday’s event, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said it was important for the force to give back and provide support for elder care workers who volunteer their services.

The initiative also comes as the RBPF celebrates police month and 181 years of dedicated service to the country.

“As we celebrate our police month, 182 years, we chose to come to you today as we will be visiting one of the other homes this afternoon as well that will also be the beneficiary of similar gifts,” the police chief told residents at Unity House yesterday.

“These are our seniors and you find that they are housed in these facilities and these are for the most part volunteers and I believe National Insurance (Board) and the government might give them something but I will encourage all persons in our community to do a little bit because these persons, they all have needs and some of them are not able to work for themselves and in some cases, the family has to go to work and don’t have persons to take care of them so what we want to do is try to relieve some of that pain for the operators.”

Unity House founder, Rev Janet Smith-Butler was tearful as she expressed gratitude to the RBPF for their donations.

“Thank you all… I do appreciate you,” she said.

Commissioner Rolle said the police force also planned to donate similar items to several other senior citizen and children’s homes throughout New Providence this week.