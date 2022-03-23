Abaco ‘Seeing Rebound’ In Boating

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO is seeing a rebound of yachting and boating, and a strong demand for investment, said Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper.

“Abaco is coming back strong,” he said during a recent trip to Grand Bahama. “We have many resorts already reopened in the cays. A lot is happening in Hope Town and all the other cays. So, we see a rebound.”

Mr Cooper indicated that Bakers’ Bay is also doing well.

“This is good for the island of Abaco as a whole. When you land you still see the pain of Hurricane Dorian, but as you go outward to the south and the cays you see a promising future. Abaco is on the rebound and is coming back.”

The minister said Abaco has had a long history of being the boating and fishing capital of The Bahamas. However, after Dorian, a lot of that activity has gone to the Exuma cays.

He said that he was pleased to learn from his colleague John Pinder, Abaco MP, about a rebound of yachting, boating and fishing in Abaco.

“This is great for the country,” Mr Cooper said. “We have long promoted destinations as being different. We have 16 unique destinations and Abaco has its place in the world.

“I should also tell you we are seeing a strong demand in Abaco for new investments. The director of investments has been extremely busy in processing several potential touristic resorts in the south,” he said.

“There are several of them in the pipeline. We can’t say much about them today, but we know it is going to create a buzz and excitement for the island of Abaco.”

In the meantime, Mr Cooper said the government is continuing infrastructural work on Abaco, including the airport.

They are rebuilding the tower, putting in new elevators, and installing new navigation aids to restore night flights to the airport.

“It is a very high-end busy airport when you look at the number of private jets that used to come into Abaco and who are going to the cays and Baker’s Bay. And we are really doing this for the residents and people of Abaco to take advantage of some opportunities that are coming. So, it is for their ease and quality of life.

“Abaco like Grand Bahama has seen, I believe, its darkest days and it is good to see that there is some rebound happening.”

In terms of arrivals, Mr Cooper could not provide specific numbers, but reported that occupancies have increased in the Abaco cays.

“I can tell you we like what we see in terms of the rebound in occupancies in the Abaco cays, particularly. We have seen refurbishment of resorts that have been impacted by Dorian, and we see a steady increase in traffic whether it is Bahamasair or private jets. We know from all indications that the numbers are on an upward trajectory.”