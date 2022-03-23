Foam Leader Plans Protest To Highlight Gender Issues

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE founder of advocacy group Families of All Murder Victims is organising a demonstration during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Bahamas to shed light on gender issues in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, FOAM president Khandi Gibson encouraged all former and current parliamentarians, civil society organisations and ordinary people to partner with the group this Thursday and Friday to take a stand against sexual violence against Bahamian women.

“It is FOAM’s hope that the local and international coverage of the demonstrations with the Royals present will encourage the government to act on its obligation to protect Bahamian women and girls,” the release noted.

The release also referred to an intervention from the United Nations’ special rapporteur on violence against women, Dubravka Simonovic, who in 2017 said marital rape is the most pressing gender-based issue facing the country. At the time, Ms Šimonović found that in the Bahamas, “violence against women is hidden, denied, and even more worryingly, accepted as normal.”

Ms Gibson said since that report, there has been nothing but eloquent speeches from politicians.

“Two governments since that intervention, and nothing, but eloquent speeches from parliamentarians who rose to power on the backs of Bahamian women. FOAM reminds the government and electorate that rape is rape! It is now, and has always been a question of consent, not dependent on who the perpetrator is,” her statement said.

Ms Gibson told The Tribune yesterday the objective of the demonstration is to hold the government accountable.

“I’ve made a request for Crown land from 2017 to assist people fleeing from domestic violence situations—that has not been addressed yet,” Ms Gibson said. “We have females and children being hurt in our country. Nothing much has been done in reference (for) laws for them. We’re talking about marital rape — no is no. No one has the right to force themselves on anybody,” she argued.

“We invite other activists, community leaders, stakeholders…. we’re inviting our whole country to be a part of this move. So it’s no longer about everybody coming on Facebook. If we could come together to this event, this demonstration, then I think we’re on to something as the Duke and Duchess they have a long record of charity work.”

As the news of the planned demonstration spread on social media yesterday, some people criticised the move, saying it would make the country look bad. However, FOAM’s president said she is not concerned about what people feel.

“At the end of the day, when persons reach out to grassroots NGOs and we out there assisting with limited and zero resources to help people, they don’t worry about the government then. They worry about FOAM and the other grassroots NGOs that are out there, so I’m not concerned about people’s opinions. Our job is to get the job done and to assist persons and so by any means necessary we intend to go out there with our plight,” she said.

“People’s opinions don’t put women in shelters. People’s opinions don’t provide grocery. People’s opinions don’t comfort those who lost loved ones by murder... People’s opinions don’t stop our girls from being molested by their fathers in this country.”

This comes amid public discussion on domestic and gender violence, after a series of violent attacks on women and children in recent months.

International media reported the Royal couple had to cancel a stop to a Belize farm due to a protest by local residents. It was planned for the duo to visit the Akte ‘il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek village, but a protest was staged.

“A number of issues have been reported by local Belize media outlet Channel Seven, including a claimed dispute between residents of Indian Creek village in Belize’s Toledo District and Flora and Fauna International, the conservation charity William supports as a patron,” The Independent, a British publication, reported.

“The landing site for the Cambridges’ helicopter reportedly caused further problems with claims residents were not consulted about the location which is on the local football pitch.”

According to international reports, some well known Jamaicans, including politicians and professors, were demanding an apology and slavery reparations ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to that country yesterday.