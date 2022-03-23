Man Shot Dead In Street In 32nd Murder Of Year

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN believed to be in his early 30s was shot dead on Wright’s Lane last night, becoming the country’s 32nd murder so far for the year.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers were alerted to a shooting in the community shortly after 6pm yesterday.

Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head.

EMS were called and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Our initial investigations reveal that a man was standing in the street when a small vehicle pulled up from off of Wulff Road. Two males exited and discharged their weapons at him, resulting in him being fatally wounded,” Supt Peters said.

The victim, whose identity was not released up to press time, was in his early 30s, the police press liaison officer said.

While police do not know the motive behind the shooting, Supt Peters said it was possible the shooting could be linked to recent homicides. He added that officers were following promising leads.

“We are being led in a particular direction. We have promising leads but those leads have to be furthered and as we continue following them, whoever has additional information could assist us to bring some persons to justice,” he continued.

Tuesday’s homicide comes as officers continue their investigations into a series of homicides in the country.

On Monday, a man was taken to hospital after being shot on Rupert Dean Lane. Details of the incident were sketchy up to press time. However, The Tribune understands he later died in hospital from his injuries.

Last week, two men died after a shooting on Market Street. One of the men died on the scene on Thursday night, while the other died of his injuries the next day.

Police are appealing for members of the public who may have information on the country’s latest homicides to contact police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

“I will reiterate again that if you see something, say something with respect to persons in your community who are brandishing firearms who you know have firearms to report them to police so that we could take action,” Supt Peters said.

“It was fortunate in this incident that no person other than this victim was injured and it could’ve been worse.”