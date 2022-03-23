Man Shot Dead In Street In 32nd Murder Of Year

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A MAN believed to be in his early 30s was shot dead on Wright’s Lane last night, becoming the country’s 32nd murder so far for the year.
Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers were alerted to a shooting in the community shortly after 6pm yesterday.
Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head.
EMS were called and later pronounced him dead at the scene.
“Our initial investigations reveal that a man was standing in the street when a small vehicle pulled up from off of Wulff Road. Two males exited and discharged their weapons at him, resulting in him being fatally wounded,” Supt Peters said.
The victim, whose identity was not released up to press time, was in his early 30s, the police press liaison officer said.
While police do not know the motive behind the shooting, Supt Peters said it was possible the shooting could be linked to recent homicides. He added that officers were following promising leads.
“We are being led in a particular direction. We have promising leads but those leads have to be furthered and as we continue following them, whoever has additional information could assist us to bring some persons to justice,” he continued.
Tuesday’s homicide comes as officers continue their investigations into a series of homicides in the country.
On Monday, a man was taken to hospital after being shot on Rupert Dean Lane. Details of the incident were sketchy up to press time. However, The Tribune understands he later died in hospital from his injuries.
Last week, two men died after a shooting on Market Street. One of the men died on the scene on Thursday night, while the other died of his injuries the next day.
Police are appealing for members of the public who may have information on the country’s latest homicides to contact police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).
“I will reiterate again that if you see something, say something with respect to persons in your community who are brandishing firearms who you know have firearms to report them to police so that we could take action,” Supt Peters said.
“It was fortunate in this incident that no person other than this victim was injured and it could’ve been worse.”
Comments
JokeyJack 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
“I will reiterate again that if you see something, say something with respect to persons in your community who are brandishing firearms who you know have firearms to report them to police so that we could take action,” Supt Peters said.
Why do the police keep saying this when they KNOW that people are NOT ALLOWED to do this. You can't just tell a police officer this on the street, or write a note and stick it on the station door when nobody is looking. You have to file a formal complaint/report and sign it.
Otherwise the police do nothing and say "We couldn't take action because no report was filed."
Sickened 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
I had a home video camera filming a crime outside I would be hard pressed to tell or show the police. Chances are that film will be shown in court or on social media and the criminals will know its from my house and that I'm the reason they got caught. I think i would quickly hide my camera's and play dumb. Call me sissy but I don't want my house getting shoot up in retaliation.
TigerB 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
At this pace it looks like it will be over 10 murders this year. Same story, different day.
