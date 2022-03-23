Time To Clean Up Downtown

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOWNTOWN Nassau desperately needs aggressive transformation, not the incremental changes that have defined improvements to the city over the years, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday.

He suggested the Davis administration is prepared to use difficult tools to revitalise the area if diplomacy with stakeholders fails.

His comments came as Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation officials, Attorney General Ryan Pinder and members of the Downtown Nassau Partnership met downtown property owners to share their vision for the area and hear their concerns yesterday.

Mr Cooper said: “I want to be clear that though I seek the way forward to be one of mutually beneficial partnership, the thrust of this administration is first and foremost progress. And we are not willing to sacrifice progress pursuing partnerships that will not bear fruit. There is no chance that we allow the status quo to remain.

“Always, we will try to work together to move our nation forward. But governments have a responsibility to act in the national interest, even if that is not to the liking of a few. There are multiple tools in the government’s arsenal to address compliance, but our first tool will always be diplomacy. And what is good for downtown is good for the economy of The Bahamas.”

Downtown owners lamented the state of the area, highlighting the proliferation of garbage, inadequate parking space, poor signage and heavy traffic, among other issues.

Mr Cooper acknowledged that previous administrations have made attempts to improve the area.

“But,” he said, “the time for incremental change has come and gone. We have seen progress in the refinishing of sidewalks, the investment in art on abandoned buildings and a focus on a police presence during the daytime hours. But the fact remains that the private sector is not redeveloping downtown rapidly, and indeed often standing in the way of progress.”

Mr Cooper said the growth of downtown pales in comparison to the number of cruise ship passengers increasingly coming to the Port of Nassau and it fails to reflect the considerable investments being made in the vicinity, including the $300m American Embassy on Shirley Street, the $100m plus Central Bank building that will soon be constructed and a new Cabinet building that will be built before the end of this term.

“We are looking at over $700 million in investment into the downtown area in the next few years alone,” he said. “Add to that The Pointe, and we would be looking at close to a billion dollars in investment. However, this will still not be enough to transform one of the busiest ports of entry in the region.

“Our tourism is rebounding strongly. Despite our challenges we still consider ourselves the leaders in the region. The vibrancy of downtown should be the story our visitors tell to their friends and family when they return home.”

Mr Cooper said efforts are underway by police to address vagrancy downtown and expected amendments to the Mental Health Act will facilitate this.

“Just this past weekend we had six ships in port, on a single day. There were thousands of guests here and I often hear taxi drivers and vendors tell me how embarrassed they are to have tourists walk past Victoria Avenue going east to see the raft of abandoned buildings, overgrown spaces and desolate areas that scream for guests to speed past as opposed to enjoying the local fare. It is the one area we get consistent complaints about. It is poorly maintained and not adequately managed,” he said.

“It was thought that moving the various waterfront ports would spur development of living spaces, a boardwalk, restaurants and shops, but that dream has stalled.

“I have often heard that buildings that are neither pleasing to the eye nor functional to the city are protected as historical sites, and that may require laws being amended.

“I am told that outdated building covenants that limit the height of structures are also an impediment. I foreshadow that, that will require adjustment as well,” Mr Cooper said.