Govt Pays Up In Gibson Lawsuit: $2.5 Million Settlement With Ex-Minister

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
SHANE Gibson has reached a $2.5 million settlement with the government after making claims of malicious prosecution and false imprisonment following his acquittal in a bribery trial in 2019.
One of his lawyers, Owen Wells, said the amount of the settlement was benchmarked against similar cases but declined to say how much was agreed.
However, a well-placed source confirmed the $2.5m settlement amount.
Mr Wells said: “The settlement sum was a figure due to Mr Gibson for his malicious prosecution claim. It includes costs awarded to all his counsels and disbursements made by him from 2017 when he was charged until 2022 upon the settlement of the case. In our view we reached a settlement that was fair to both sides.”
It took jurors less than two hours to acquit Mr Gibson of 13 bribery charges. Afterwards, the former Cabinet minister’s lawyers argued his case was tainted with “wickedness” and “injustice” from the start. They pointed to the Minnis administration’s 2017 campaign promise to jail corrupt government officials and to the actions of a senior police investigator who met key witnesses to align their stories.
Mr Gibson was accused of soliciting and accepting more than $200,000 in bribes from Jonathan Ash for expediting payments the contractor was owed for work done after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Neither Attorney General Ryan Pinder nor Mr Gibson responded to messages before press time last night.
Mr Gibson was one of several high-profile Progressive Liberal Party figures who were charged with crimes after the Minnis administration won the 2017 general election. Among the others, former Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith was also acquitted of bribery charges and Kenred Dorsett, the former minister of environment, recently had his case dropped.
• This article has been amended from the print version to include the settlement amount given to Mr Gibson.
Comments
mandela 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Hey you idiots when the government settles anything it is on our (taxpayers') behalf, the people own the government, so to be accountable to us the taxpayers' the amount should be disclosed, politicians and like persons how would you like persons in charge of your business not wanting to be accountable to you?
bahamianson 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
So, are the present politicians going to put measures in place , so ministets are charged for soliciting business from rich investors? Are laws going to prevent.politicians from insider trading? We need laws in place for a clear path of prosecution for politicians and their conduct.Otherwise, we are back to square one. Now, no politician will go to jail because succezsive governments will not want to prosecute politicians for corruption. This is not to say that anyone is guilty, but wr need clear lines that politicians should not cross.
TalRussell 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
The Tribune's testimony stands alone in claiming the lack access obtain that the payout to Comrade Shane Gibson, was precisely $2.5 million, ― Yes?
KapunkleUp 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Worth taking note that when the government gets sued, loses and owes damages - the average person usually ends up getting nothing in the end. Yet in this case, a well known party member, manages to get paid in a relatively short time. Can't help but wonder how this "non disclosed" settlement is going to be split between Gibson and ...
Sickened 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
$2.5 million - Chump change for a career politician. Now he's home free with just a little bit more of the people's dem money.
tribanon 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Both Gibson and Ash should be serving hard time in prison, ideally in the same prison cell. The Courts finding that Gibson and his lawyers deserve a huge windfall pay day at great expense to the already over-burdened Bahamian taxpayers is laden with the disgusting scent of Vomit Christie, Cruel Davis and Puppet AG Pinder. And just think how this outcome emboldens others like Chester the Jester and Cruel Davis himself.
KapunkleUp 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Suing the government by former politicians might be the new get rich scam.
moncurcool 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
What a travesty of justice in our country where these shady politicians always get taken care of by their party when they knowingly were getting kickbacks on housing contracts. WOW!.
Like @KapunkleUp said, the average person gets the run around but the friends, family and lovers get taken care of. Welcome to the SAME OLD NEW DAY!
themessenger 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Well, fancy that!!
And he got to keep Ash shingles dem too.
Dey say when tief tief from tief God smiles, in this case He mussy ROTFL.
To say we live in a turd world country is no exaggeration.
hrysippus 6 hours, 1 minute ago
This is so many "Shingles" that he could get the the whole roof of his mansion re-shingled.
Proguing 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Well at least we know where that VAT money is going now...
M0J0 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
sad situation but the former leader should be held responsible and the former a.g., without the foolish plot and plan there would be no need for a pay out of any kind.
licks2 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
I suggest that we go on the supreme court site and down load the case and see what the deal is!!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Five years of disastrous Carl Bethel term coming to a brutal end for the pockets of the citizens
Proguing 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
I hope the government sues me too so that I can get rich
Topdude 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
This is a shame and travesty of Justice and the advent of a new twist to corruption. It is called a double dipping payoff. First gain from corrupt acts as Gibson did and then sue for being caught red handed. We need to ask Singapore to assist us in establishing and administering an Independent Commission Against Corruption.
One 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Our country is captured by corruption. Nothing will change without the people assembling and rising up against the status quo
jackbnimble 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
A blind man could have seen this coming. This is the equivalent of Satan casting out Satan and the Bible says if he does this his kingdom cannot stand so if the Government is being sued and you are a part of the Government why would you fight yourself? It's easier to just settle. So a perceived crook appears to be getting away with even more. Clearly, I missed my calling. I should have been a politician.
Now let's see what's next. They will use taxpayers dollars to settle with Leslie Miller as well and all existing PLP cases will be dismissed. Everybody rich!!!
