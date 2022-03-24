Out On Bail And Shot Dead

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN on bail was fatally shot yesterday in the country’s third homicide for the week.

Police press liaison officer, Superintendent Audley Peters told the media at the scene that sometime after 8am police received reports of gunshots on Stew Fish Drive off Carmichael Road.

Officers responded and went to an apartment complex where in the parking lot they found a man lying next to a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head.

EMS technicians were called in and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our preliminary facts in this instance is that the victim was leaving his residence to go to his vehicle when four males armed with the firearms approached him and shot him fatally wounding him,” Supt Peters said.

“We have very promising leads in this instance, but, however, we ask any of the persons who may have any information that would lead us or assist us in the investigation to come forth. Call the Criminal Investigations Unit Department at 502-9991 or 2.”

The incident happened about 12 hours after a man believed to be in his early 30s was shot dead on Wright’s Lane. Supt Peters said a man is in custody helping police with that investigation.

“The facts in that instance look very promising and in due course it’s a possibility that we could wrap that matter up,” he said.

This latest incident brings the country’s murder count to 33 for the first three months of the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

A woman who identified herself as a relative of the deceased said the victim was Edison McQueen, 34. She said he was accused of murder, in prison for four years, and was released on bail in December 2021.

She said McQueen’s son and girlfriend were present during the shooting yesterday, but are doing okay. However, she said that she herself was “not doing good.”

According to an August 2017 Tribune article, McQueen faced one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred on August 5 of that year.

It was alleged that he, being concerned with another, murdered Terrence Darling, also known as Terrence Rolle. It is also alleged that McQueen, being concerned with another, attempted to murder Cameo Bain.

Before the closure of his arraignment, McQueen’s attorney told the magistrate that his client was beaten while in custody at the Central Detective Unit and suffered bodily bruises, which required him to see a doctor.

The relative said this was the second time McQueen was threatened recently.

“This was their second attempt, but they succeeded,” the relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “The first attempt he was able to get away.”

She said the other attempt on his life happened about two to three weeks ago; McQueen’s four-year-old child was in the backseat of the car when the incident occurred.

“They had a little clip out on the media where. . .three fellas was running behind this car. Shooting up behind this car - bram into the wall. That was him.”

She feels more protection should have been given to McQueen after that incident.

“He should’ve (had protection) because he went to them (police) and they know that and… they did nothing about it,” she claimed.

“The police did nothing about it. All they did was came, snatch him in that same day when the incident happened. Carry him down there, question him, and release him.

“They will come on the media and say something different. ‘He’s known to the police. He’s this. He’s that.’”