Police Force ‘Needs 900 More Constables’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is 900 constables short.

He said a recruitment exercise will see the force hire 190 new officers at a cost of $3.42m.

His comments came during a communication in the House of Assembly yesterday after he tabled Police Commissioner Paul Rolle’s 2022 police plan.

Mr Munroe said the plan has nine priority areas. They include transformational training, which is “the ability of the force to achieve its goals and objectives in creating safer communities by transforming into a learning organisation where training on best practices in policing is continuously integrated into the curriculum and implemented in processes”.

The plan also includes heightened police operations, which is the ability of the force to allay fears of crime and/or prevent crime by increasing police operations throughout communities.

Mr Munroe said they also include areas relating to transformative human rights standards recognition and implementation, transformative community policing services, criminal investigations, intelligence and prosecution, heightened police operations, transformational information and communications technology, public road safety, protection of at risk groups and youth engagement.

He said: “While 2021 was challenging for the force, particularly with quality of life offences, the officers remained resolute in the fight against crime, which resulted in a decrease in property crimes. Overall, the force was, in my judgement, successful in fulfilling its seven areas of priority as outlined in the 2021 commissioner’s policing plan.

“All seven priorities received significant attention and resources, and the outcomes were positive. A preliminary review of crime indicates that the deliverables targeted were achieved, as evidenced by the overall rate of crime remained comparatively unchanged by the end of 2021 with 4,081 cases, compared to 4,064 in 2020 having regard to the substantial periods of lockdowns in 2020. The force was able to achieve its objective in that the overall rate or percentage of serious crime did not increase. Albeit, there is room for improvement as various categories of quality-of-life offences did increase.