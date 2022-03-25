Fnm Chair Questions Government Spending

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the government’s spending on roads and a stadium speaks volumes of its priorities for Bahamians.

“Government makes decisions about their priorities and their priorities for spending determines the character of that government,” he said in Grand Bahama yesterday.

“I think it speaks volumes as we are in the process of preparing for a Royal visit,” he said. “We form a part of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, but as we spend thousands, if not tens of thousands on roads, I am reminded of the utterance of the PLP when it was in opposition.”

Dr Sands was responding to a question posed by reporters of how spending on renovating the hospitals has been discontinued by the government, which has decided to spend money on a stadium in New Providence.

“If you have a finite amount of money, then how you spend that money is reflective of your priorities and character,” he said. “And so, if you choose not to assist certain persons and you spend your money elsewhere, then it speaks for itself.”

Additionally, Dr Sands also questioned the big promises being made by the new Davis administration.

“It is very interesting to look at the utterances of this administration. On one hand they talk about financial challenges that exist. On the other hand, these magnificent promises are being made that I wonder how we are going to be able to finance and afford them, and whether or not planning on walking away from commitments already made.”

The Minnis government had planned to invest $100m in upgrades to Princess Margaret and Rand Memorial Hospitals. The $100m included $70m for PMH and $19m for the Rand, which included new modern multi-story towers to house the most cutting-edge equipment, provide additional bed space and enhance day-to-day operations.

The Davis administration has put the brakes on those plans citing concerns over the contract signed. Prime Minister Philip Davis said his government plans to build a new hospital for Grand Bahama.

Said Dr Sands: “One thing I can say is the Public Hospital Authority at this point and the public health system finds itself in a very challenging place on the basis of incomplete financing. And, to now go ahead and over-expose the health system, even further, is quite a gamble.”

When asked about the discontinuation of unemployment assistance from the National Insurance Board that was started during the pandemic and food vouchers to struggling straw vendors on Grand Bahama, Dr Sands said again it all goes back to the PLP’s priorities.

“Government spending is an issue of priority, a government will spend money if it determines that money is best spent in that particular area. Let’s say imagine what $2.5m could do for straw vendors, what it could do for school uniforms, to help buy food, to restore hospital equipment that is broken, and cars for police, and I could go on and on. How you spend that money is reflective of your character,” Dr Sands said.

In January, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said more than $31m will be needed to complete the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. Last week, he said the government has approved funding for construction works to resume at the site.

Mr Sears told parliamentarians he was recently informed that some $5m was transferred to the project’s contractor.