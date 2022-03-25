Fnm Chair Questions Government Spending

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the government’s spending on roads and a stadium speaks volumes of its priorities for Bahamians.
“Government makes decisions about their priorities and their priorities for spending determines the character of that government,” he said in Grand Bahama yesterday.
“I think it speaks volumes as we are in the process of preparing for a Royal visit,” he said. “We form a part of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, but as we spend thousands, if not tens of thousands on roads, I am reminded of the utterance of the PLP when it was in opposition.”
Dr Sands was responding to a question posed by reporters of how spending on renovating the hospitals has been discontinued by the government, which has decided to spend money on a stadium in New Providence.
“If you have a finite amount of money, then how you spend that money is reflective of your priorities and character,” he said. “And so, if you choose not to assist certain persons and you spend your money elsewhere, then it speaks for itself.”
Additionally, Dr Sands also questioned the big promises being made by the new Davis administration.
“It is very interesting to look at the utterances of this administration. On one hand they talk about financial challenges that exist. On the other hand, these magnificent promises are being made that I wonder how we are going to be able to finance and afford them, and whether or not planning on walking away from commitments already made.”
The Minnis government had planned to invest $100m in upgrades to Princess Margaret and Rand Memorial Hospitals. The $100m included $70m for PMH and $19m for the Rand, which included new modern multi-story towers to house the most cutting-edge equipment, provide additional bed space and enhance day-to-day operations.
The Davis administration has put the brakes on those plans citing concerns over the contract signed. Prime Minister Philip Davis said his government plans to build a new hospital for Grand Bahama.
Said Dr Sands: “One thing I can say is the Public Hospital Authority at this point and the public health system finds itself in a very challenging place on the basis of incomplete financing. And, to now go ahead and over-expose the health system, even further, is quite a gamble.”
When asked about the discontinuation of unemployment assistance from the National Insurance Board that was started during the pandemic and food vouchers to struggling straw vendors on Grand Bahama, Dr Sands said again it all goes back to the PLP’s priorities.
“Government spending is an issue of priority, a government will spend money if it determines that money is best spent in that particular area. Let’s say imagine what $2.5m could do for straw vendors, what it could do for school uniforms, to help buy food, to restore hospital equipment that is broken, and cars for police, and I could go on and on. How you spend that money is reflective of your character,” Dr Sands said.
In January, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said more than $31m will be needed to complete the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. Last week, he said the government has approved funding for construction works to resume at the site.
Mr Sears told parliamentarians he was recently informed that some $5m was transferred to the project’s contractor.
Comments
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Dr: Sands Will you speak to all of the money the taxpayers will have to pay for the Frank Smith case. The Qc from London and taking a lost case all the way to the privy council
It is too bad you did not care about the Bahamian people then
doc how stupid do you really believe the Bahamian people are. .
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Hypocrite indeed the roads and stadiums will remain the Lost case is just that lost money.
bahamianson 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Birdie, respectfully, we all remember under the FNM.administration when the roads werw being widened. The PLP's line was the FNM was spending on things and nit people , even though people use the roada. Herw again, the government, this time the PLP, are spending on things and not people.
ep242 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Unbelievable. Is this man for real????? He is talking about character. The man who took OUR money and used it to BRIBE a witness in a criminal trial for his political gain. Honestly, he just needs to hang his head and go away.
