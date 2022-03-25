Grand Bahama ‘A Special Place’ For The Fnm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands says that Grand Bahama is hallowed ground for the official opposition and remains a special place for the party.

“Grand Bahama to the FNM is a special place, and it is very difficult to separate the significance of Grand Bahama and the history of opposition politics,” he said yesterday at the party’s headquarters in West Atlantic Drive.

He said that under the new leadership of Michael Pintard and Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, efforts are underway to move the organisation forward and to regain the government in 2026.

“The leadership has evolved and has changed, and we now have a new leader in Michael Pintard and a new deputy leader in Shanendon Cartwright, and I am privileged to be the chairman,” Dr Sands said.

“And we thought it… absolutely necessary tonight to come to Grand Bahama as a team to meet with the leadership of the five constituencies in Grand Bahama to discuss the current standing of the FNM and the vision of this organisation moving forward.

“Grand Bahama has been and remains FNM country, and we are going to identify the approach we will take as we head to regain the government in 2026.”

He stated that there is a level of excitement as FNMs meet with Mr Pintard.

“It is a wonderful homecoming for the leader, and I am happy to be a part of that process tonight. We are on hallowed political ground when it comes to the FNM,” he said.

The FNM chairman stated that the constituency associations play a pivotal role for the party.

“The five constituencies in Grand Bahama… are very well established and active and play an integral role not just in the mechanism of the organisation, but they are also tied into the activity in the community.”

Dr Sands said the party is committed to regaining the trust of Grand Bahama again. The FNM, which had five seats going into the last election, held onto three – Central Grand Bahama, Marco City, and East Grand Bahama.

As national chairman, Dr Sands said he has made a commitment to come to the island twice monthly.

“I also made a commitment on campaigning to become chairman to meet with executives of Grand Bahama FNM associations monthly. And so, I am making good on that promise starting tonight.”

Dr Sands said the loss of two seats by the FNM was the result of the pain and economic challenges Grand Bahamians were experiencing after Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely affected the economy of Grand Bahama.