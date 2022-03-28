Exuma Man Accused Over Burglary And Drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN from Exuma was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with burglary and drug possession.

Alexio Marshall, 34, of The Forest, Exuma, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of breaking and entering, stealing, receiving and possession of dangerous drugs.

On March 18 and sometime between March 22-23, Marshall is accused of breaking into two separate homes in Exuma and stealing two different luxury watches, including a red and black Rolex.

These incidents resulted in Marshall being charged with two counts of breaking and entering, stealing and receiving.

He was also charged with being in possession of dangerous drugs. On March 23 police arrested Marshall after he was caught with two grams of Indian hemp.

Marshall pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until March 30 when he is expected to return to court for bail consideration.

His trial was adjourned to April 8.