National School Golf Grand Finale Set For Today

AFTER getting rained out on Friday, the Bahamas Golf Federation will now complete its 2022 National School Championships today in their new facility at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.
More than 282 players played in the preliminary rounds from Monday to Thursday to qualify as one of the top 5 teams and up to 10 individuals (based on space available) per division for the grand finale.
