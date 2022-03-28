‘Urgent’ Move On Crimewave: Pm Holds Conclave After Recent Spate Of Murders In Nation

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday convened an “urgent” conclave with key stakeholders to address the sharp increase of murders in the country.
For the first three months of this year there have been 35 murders, according to The Tribune’s records, with four of those murders occurring last week.
Mr Davis said while much of the killings were clearly gang related, it was obvious that a range of other factors were contributing to the spike.
“There are no easy quick fixes to the crime dilemma neither is there any one solution,” Mr Davis said in a statement released yesterday. “However, we were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime.”
He said he would have more to say on the issue in the coming days.
Mr Davis said all sectors of society have a role to play in this partnership and going forward the government will invite the public to be involved.
Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard also attended yesterday’s meeting – and the FNM released a statement with their recommendations on dealing with crime.
While he declined to reveal the specifics of the discussions, he said the opposition presented the government with his party’s recommendations to tackle the scourge of violence.
Some of the recommendations include the increased use of police mobile vans and the establishment of a crime commission that looks at how certain arms of government can improve collectively to fight crime.
Mr Pintard told The Tribune: “We presented the government with a list of recommendations of immediate, medium-term and long-term steps that we believe would be helpful in addressing the crime situation. Our focus was on violent crime in general and steps that ought to be taken to address violent crime. That’s whether it resulted in death or maiming, whether it was the result of conflict between gangs or individuals or domestic violence. We wanted to make some recommendations because no doubt we were there because the surge in crime is what forced the kind of discussion we would have had last week.
“Obviously, the public has been discussing it, but we raised it in particular last week and indicated we are prepared to sit with the government and other stakeholders with a view of arriving at some common solutions in terms of addressing violent crime.”
Another recommendation from the FNM is increasing police presence in hotspot areas.
Mr Pintard said this can be used “to either deter crime or just enable a quick response in the event that crime is committed.”
He said an increase in the police use of mobile vans would assist in this effort.
“I mean that is something that I have seen over the years that has been quite effective when the van is provided to particular areas.”
He added: “It is really a disincentive for persons to carry on with their usual activity and then the other thing is we believe that we should move very quickly to eliminate whatever the habitats are where criminality flourishes and this includes removal of dilapidated houses, some of the overgrown lots and derelict vehicles and gathering spots for known criminal enterprises.
“We live in a country where we for years would know particular areas are known for certain criminal activities and yet we don’t fundamentally reorder or transform that particular area. We also believe that there has to be a deployment of intelligence officers in communities where there are historical problems and the law enforcement then needs adequate information in order for them to formulate their strategy.”
Mr Pintard said there was also a need for a clear message to be sent to weapons smugglers.
“So, whether that means increased inspection of pleasure crafts. Making sure that they go through the correct protocols when they enter the jurisdiction or other vessels that are coming into The Bahamas transporting various types of goods, we have a surveillance system that allows us to detect whether or not somebody might be engaged in the trafficking of contraband of any type and in particular weapons.
“That was one of things we raised - increased border patrol and then, of course, we need to engage our regional partners for the involvement of undercover national security operatives to really help in terms of dismantling some of these organised gangs.”
He said while police had been making some progress in this regard, there was a need to tighten efforts in terms of the uptick in violent crimes.
The party also recommended the increased use of drones; enhanced monitoring of people on bail; and that authorities immediately convene meetings with feuding gangs and communities to interrupt the cycle of violence, among other suggestions.
Agencies and stakeholders represented at yesterday’s conclave included the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Public Prosecutions, the Bahamas Crisis Centre, the Hope Centre, the official opposition, Bahamas Christian Council, members of the government and Cabinet.
Comments
moncurcool 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
How often will we form committees and commissions in this country to talk about the problem, and never see follow through in any productive actions?
tribanon 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
It seems the corrupt and incompetent Davis and Cooper led PLP administration is oblivious to the fact that most financially struggling, frustrated and angry Bahamians no longer enjoy political kabuki theatre.
Emilio26 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Well I think the Davis administration should put more funding towards Dr. Carlos Reid's Shock Treatment Program so that way it can reach the troubled young men in our society.
Emilio26 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
moncurcool it also puzzling that almost for 3 decades with all of these committees that we have to advocate against gang violence in this country and not one has been successful at curbing this growing gang war that is plaguing our nation. It's sad how some church leaders like Pastor Carlos Reid that has been advocating for years against the growing gang culture for 25 years has had little succcess in getting the full support of the wider community.
SP 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
REALLY? Over the last 15/20 years, the PLP and FNM gave 10s of 1000s of low skilled blue-collar jobs to foreigners, allowed illegals from everywhere to run rampant in the country, totally failed to educate our people, failed to grow the economy commensurate with this huge false population growth which forced our people to turn to criminal activity for survival, and now they convene a conclave of well-known clowns trying bullshyt us into believing they're trying to figure out what to do about the crime wave THEY perpetuated?
The immigration policies of The PLP and FNM "lead" us to this situation by forcing people to fight for survival! Our people wouldn't need to join gangs for survival if they had jobs and opportunities that foreigners have taken!
What other country in the world allows foreigners to take over whole sectors of their economy to the detriment of its own citizens? Haitians & Jamaicans took construction, Filipinos took domestic, Indians took jewelry, Africans took used cars and tire repair, Chinese took food stores, and much, much more. WTF??
Now Davis conclave of well-known clowns is trying bullshyt us again! The proof is in the pudding. Our people are suffering, forced into cannibalism, and turning on each other for survival, and not one of these fat "high-level stakeholders" will stand up and truthfully acknowledge that our people simply need JOBS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRANING, AND HOPE!
Stop sitting around taking photo ops, talking horseshyt, and reverse the failed immigration policies that are rapidly destroying our people and country!!
Upvote0
Emilio26 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
SP well maybe Dr. Carlos Reid's Shock Treatment Program would be a useful tool reaching troubled young men in our society.
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
As usual our politicians believe their salary is calculated by the number of words they speak. Unfortunately decades long of bad economic choices (tiefing, favoritism, etc.) and our all too inept police force is why we are where we are.
Sickened 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
I'm hearing that if the PLP reduce their share then the gangs wouldn't have to hustle so much.
Sickened 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
I'm confused... is that a picture of the heads of the various gangs or from the government conclave?
hrysippus 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Fill up the primary grave... ... .Has Called for a crime concave......... ,,,Their report will come at a date... ... . ...Several years and too late. ... ...For hundreds of lives to save. .sigh.
SP 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
This conclave of fat clowns are to high faluten to understand these so called "gangs" are actually simply "networking" to survive using crime as the vehicle because it is the only avenue left available to them!
One 1 minute ago
Yes, give the people reasonable opportunities for a good life and they would avoid crime
DDK 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Surely the phenomenon of unwanted babies being scattered around the land like so much unattended rice plays a huge part in the crime problem. Let's see that issue addressed please.
