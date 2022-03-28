‘We’Ll Appeal Rudy King Acquittal’

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions plans to appeal a magistrate’s decision to acquit Bahamian businessman Rudolph “Rudy” King of fraud and money laundering charges on Friday based on a no-case submission by his defence team.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams said his office believes the judge erred in the case and that an appeal will be filed by the end of next week.

“I’m advised by my officers that he (Mr King) was acquitted on a no case submission,” Mr Williams told this newspaper when contacted yesterday. “We are preparing an appeal; we believe that the magistrate is in error and that there are grounds for appeal in this matter.”

Asked for a timeline of when this would occur, he said: “The appeal will be filed before the end of next week. I’m in consultation with my senior officers on the preparation of that appeal... Suffice it to say we believe that there were or are no grounds for acquittal in this matter on a no-case submission.”

In July 2019, Mr King was charged before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, of defrauding the General Post Office of over a half a million dollars, then laundering that amount between 2012 and 2015.

Prosecutors allege he defrauded the Post Office’s savings account of $661,648.

Mr King denied the allegations and maintained his innocence during the trial.