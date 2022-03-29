Junkanoo For Independence?

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg has responded to backlash about a Junkanoo rush out held on Bay Street during last week’s Royal visit, saying the event was held because it was the right “timing” amid low COVID-19 cases.

The Junkanoo rush was held last Friday, during a “Taste of The Bahamas” event in Parliament Square for Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate. It drew criticism from some as being unfair as for the past two years, normal Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades were not held due to COVID-19 restrictions. A virtual Junkanoo event was staged and broadcast in January.

However, Mr Bowleg revealed yesterday there are plans for a Junkanoo event during the country’s independence celebrations in July.

“The secretariat who was responsible for the preparation for the Duke and Duchess, Leslia Brice, is also responsible for the independence celebration,” Mr Bowleg said. “That along with the partnership with this ministry and various other ministries (and) the cultural commission will be planning the 49th and 50th independence celebration.

“Yes, you saw Junkanoo at the Duke and Duchess’ visit and it’s intended to have Junkanoo also during the independence celebration. We again, we encourage people to go and be vaccinated. We believe that the trend of COVID-19 right now is in a great position for us, so unless something happens that I’m sure all of us in this room don’t want to see that there’s no spike there’s great possibility there will be Junkanoo during the Independence celebration.”

He said officials did not plan to have Junkanoo solely for the Duke and Duchess and added “they came at the right time”.

“Once again it’s all about timing. So to the critics, if the Duke and Duchess had come during the time we had a spike we wouldn’t have had Junkanoo - not under this administration,” he argued.

“Again it wasn’t just for them….it was at the time again this was a test and trial as we move to Labour Day, as we move to the 49th, as we move to 50th celebration which we intend to ensure that we celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas in a grand style and one of our greatest grand style of celebration in our culture is to show our culture through Junkanoo. And so Junkanoo is coming whether they like it or not. Say that to those critics that you know the JCNP. along with the NJC, and the ministry is going to do all we can to ensure that we put the necessary protocols in place along with the other stakeholders like the Ministry of Health.

“We’re going to have Junkanoo - not because we’re worried about the critics. We’re going to have Junkanoo because it’s what the people want.”

His comments came as the plans for the upcoming E Clement Bethel National Arts Festival were announced. The festival is a competition of the arts, music, dance, drama, and visual arts and will be held digitally again this year. The final date for entry or the official adjudication period for the festival begins April 1.

Asked if there was going to be a push to have a bigger budget to provide for the arts in schools, the minister confirmed “most definitely”. He could not say how much as presently the budget is being discussed.