Minnis: Keep Over-The-Hill Project Alive

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is urging the Davis administration to continue all of the initiatives outlined under the umbrella of the Over-the-Hill redevelopment project rolled out by the previous government.

Dr Minnis defended the project yesterday as “beautiful”, while pointing to “successful” work done at Southern Recreation Grounds, which was a part of the Over-the-Hill project.

Earlier this month, Press Secretary Clint Watson said a unit formed under the Minnis administration to administer the redevelopment project no longer existed and the people once assigned to it were no longer involved.

“As you know the previous administration had a unit called Over-the-Hill redevelopment project,” Mr Watson said during a March 17 OPM press briefing.

“That unit doesn’t exist but the work continues. A number of projects, particularly the redevelopment of the Southern Recreational grounds, is continuing.

“They’re continuing under different entities under different initiatives, but the work continues and as a matter of fact will be expanded for these particular communities.

“But the Davis administration didn’t have a specific need for that particular unit. A lot of those persons who were in that unit are no longer here, but the work continues and the people will feel the impact of the administration and are now still feeling,” Mr Watson said.

While Dr Minnis commended the government for allowing some of the work to continue, he said he was not surprised that it was now being passed off as a PLP programme under different ministries.

He said once done properly, the redevelopment project could be considered one of the many components the country uses to combat crime.

“The Davis administration is very good at continuing projects but under a different name, trying to move it away from people knowing that it’s an FNM project and that’s not unusual for them. But they must continue, I am happy they said they will continue,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune yesterday when he was contacted.

“If you are moving individuals and dismantling the unit you must find individuals who have a direction, a vision for the Over-the-Hill project and ensure that what we had commenced would continue. That is they must continue the wifi initiative in all parks. That is essential and that was clearly demonstrated during the pandemic.

“They must continue to introduce water to those that do not have proper indoor water and introduce indoor toilet facilities. They must continue with the regular garbage collection so as to keep the area clean because it has been demonstrated that you need more regular organised collections rather than some of the other areas that only need collection once per week. The need for collection is more.

“They must also, the bill was already in Parliament, they must expand the project to the Englerston area, the St Barnabas area, part of Fox Hill, part of Kemp Road, Gambier and other depressed areas.

“They must continue the tax exemption components in such places and expand it and they must continue to look at the possibility as you advance to introducing electrical metres in homes and businesses to ensure individuals’ lights stay on. It is really important that this continues.”

Back in 2020 an official with the Over-the-Hill redevelopment project told The Tribune that residents and businesses in economic empowerment zones of New Providence had accessed about $1m in tax concessions since the programme was launched in 2018.

Then programme manager Kemi Jones said about 40 residents and businesses had been approved for concessions according to the latest figures, with more than 80 applications submitted and in some stage of processing.

The initiative at the time was among Dr Minnis’ marquee promises in opposition as he pledged to improve the impoverished areas. During his time in office those communities could import materials for constructing, equipping and completing buildings without paying taxes if they qualify.

Critics slammed the penetration of the concessions and Ministry of Finance officials at one point projected the government would lose $7m annually because of the exemptions.