Peter Young: Unwise Words Of A Us President

SO much information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now into a second month, is being bandied about that it is said that people are finding it increasingly hard to separate the im-portant from the less significant and from that which is just plain wrong. It seems they are searching for reliable information and, in particular, for any indication that the horror of the fighting in all its forms – not least the murderous attacks on civilians – may somehow be brought to an end.

With that in mind, it has been interesting to study what the more reputable commentators writing in the UK press have been saying in reaction to President Biden’s provocative remarks during a speech in Poland at the weekend after he had been talking to refugees.

As is now being reported ad nauseam in the international media, not only - in reply to questions from the press - did he call the Russian leader a “butcher” but, in unscripted and apparently off-the-cuff remarks, he even said, with heightened emotion, “For God’s sake, this man must not remain in power”. Many might privately agree with him. But, inevitably, such comments by a US President are being interpreted as a call for regime change in Russia itself and, thus, interference in its internal affairs. Such a perceived threat is unacceptable in international affairs. Moscow has reacted angrily to his words which are a propaganda gift to the Kremlin, and the incident has served to heighten tension at a particularly fraught time between the West and Russia as the possibility of nuclear war continues to grow.

For Western observers, the only explanation is that Biden did not realise the significance of what he was saying. Predictably, the White House immediately started clawing back on his remarks by stating that he did not mean regime change in Russia, which was a matter for the its own citizens, but that Putin should be stopped from exercising power over neighbours in the region. While such a clarification is understandable, it is at best disingenuous and the damage has been done. It beggars belief that Biden could have been drawn into such an unwise public comment and the fact that it was unscripted made it all the worse because his words can be seen as reflecting his and his government’s genuine belief and aim that the only way of ending the war in Ukraine is for Putin to be forced out of office in one way or another.

In an otherwise resolute, fiery and impassioned speech, the US President sent a tough message about the unity and strength of NATO following its emergency summit meeting earlier in the week at which it announced more supplies of weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine and a stronger and larger NATO presence in the region. In referring to this, he also warned Putin in the most stark terms about the strength of NATO’s reaction as an organisation were Russia to “step one inch” onto the territory of any one of its member states.

All this is now being seen as the strongest message yet to Putin about the resolve of the West to secure an end to the Ukraine war, and it could even be a game changer. In the President’s words, “this is a battle between democracy and dictatorship... the power of the people is stronger than that of one dictator and Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia”.

But, in the eyes of many commentators who have been following the gaffe-filled past of a presidency of little more than a year so far, President Biden should not be allowed to go off script and risk making a bad and dangerous situation even worse. Although it is the case that to a former KGB thug like Putin actions speak louder than words, public comments at this level can have serious repercussions.

Putin is said to believe the West is weak and, if he is pushed into a corner, most people believe he will not back down. He opposes what he regards as the US’s pursuit of worldwide hegemony and also insists that Ukraine is not a sovereign country but rather part of Russia – and, if he is finally thwarted there, he could lash out at the West with chemical or even nuclear weapons. The danger is that a misstep could precipitate a wider conflict. So some sort of face-saving formula is needed for the Russian armed forces to quit Ukraine as long as the terms of withdrawal are acceptable to the Ukrainians themselves. But this requires cool heads and careful handling – not headstrong comments by a US leader who seems not to understand the implications and consequences of his own utterances.

WARM WELCOME IN BAHAMAS FOR ROYAL VISITORS

As a weekly newspaper columnist myself, I am reluctant in principle to criticise the press. But I have to say that I think the UK media’s description of the 12-day tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas which ended at the weekend has been flawed in a number of respects. Instead of stressing the positive aspects of the visits, the media has tended to look for what went wrong and to harp on drama, disharmony and controversy – some of it manufactured – because that is what sells newspapers.

The press has drawn attention to so-called public relations gaffes and branded the tour “tone deaf”, trouble-hit and even embarrassing while indulging in misleading headlines about “ditching” The Queen. Some newspapers falsely claimed that the tour was as an attempt to dissuade realms like Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, who have The Queen as their Head of State, from following the footsteps of Barbados to become republics – and they seemed to delight in reporting that the Jamaican Prime Minister bluntly told the visitors about a referendum on the issue planned for later in the year. Then there was criticism about travelling in the same Land Rover in Jamaica as the Queen did in 1953 and that somehow that “reeked of colonialism”. Some criticised the supposed bad optics of greeting children through a wire fence there while it was also claimed that the issue of slavery reparations marred the tour for the visitors. Some in Britain even suggested the whole trip should have been called off because of the war in Ukraine.

In my view, most of this is off the mark. The purpose of the tour was to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year; and, judging from the reception the Duke and Duchess received, the visit overall was a success. They were treated like rock stars with everybody wanting to get a glimpse of them. From the television coverage, they apparently received a warm welcome in Belize and Jamaica and their visits to both countries seemed to go well, while here in The Bahamas the visit did not just seem to go well - we know it did so because we saw it for ourselves! They received a wonderful welcome both officially from the Prime Minister and from the wide variety of people they met from different walks of life.

Despite being under intense scrutiny with every comment, gesture and expression endlessly analysed, they unerringly show themselves to be friendly, courteous, dignified and interested in the people they meet and are adept at asking appropriate questions. It has also always been the case that both of them are particularly good at talking to children of all ages.

One example of their humour and down-to-earth approach was the Duchess’s comment at the Sybil Strachan Primary School about bringing the rainy weather of Friday with them from England. Later in the day, what a shame it was that the rain persisted during their sailing in a regatta in Montagu Bay. Those of us watching from the balcony of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club were disappointed on their behalf that they were prevented from enjoying the glory of Montagu Bay in the sunshine which has become renowned around the world for its scenic and unspoilt environment and for the excellent conditions it provides for sailing.

There is no space today to examine in any depth the two issues that the press attempted to play up – reparations for slavery and realms becoming republics. In Jamaica, Prince William echoed the words of his father in Barbados last year in expressing sorrow about what he called the atrocity of slavery. But he was in no position to go further and address the concerns of those demanding reparations. This is now a subject of debate. But many believe it should not be forgotten that Britain banned the slave trade and prohibited slavery in its colonies 200 years ago which was well before action was taken in the US – and they ask how realistic or fair it is to make the present generation pay for the sins of their forefathers.

The other issue of realms and republics seems to be widely misunderstood. I know from personal experience as a former High Commissioner that Britain has always maintained that any decision to make the transition to a republic is entirely a matter for the countries themselves as they weigh up the pros and cons. Prince William reiterated this when he spoke here in The Bahamas about supporting “with pride and respect your decisions about your future”. Realms are essentially a symbolic constitutional arrangement following the ending of a country’s colonial status. If they later change to become a republic, they normally - like Barbados - stay within the Commonwealth and continue to enjoy a close relationship with Britain. But realms are already wholly independent sovereign states and there is no direct involvement or interference by Britain in their affairs. In The Bahamas, as far as I can judge, the position is as described by a former Attorney General in 2020 who said the transition may be inevitable at some point but that there is no real appetite or momentum among the Bahamian people for it yet, nor is there mainstream political will.

It is clear from the Duke of Cambridge’s unprecedented statement at the end of the tour that he and the Duchess have gathered a great deal from the experience of varied, interesting, enjoyable and successful visits in the three countries and now want time to reflect on what they have learnt.

How good it is to be able to report that, despite efforts by the press to find fault and look for what could go wrong, there seems to be general public agreement that they possess a magic touch in connecting with people. They have earned plaudits and appreciation from a wide cross-section of the local communities with whom they spent time during their whirlwind tour – and it must be obvious to everybody that they acquitted themselves extremely well as The Queen’s representatives.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG

This was the title of a piece I wrote in March last year, but perhaps it is worth repeating as a reminder of this magical time of the year in the northern hemisphere when the clocks have gone forward to give us all lighter evenings and with the prospect of long months of summer just ahead.

Spring heralds new beginnings and the renewal of the natural world as it emerges from winter hibernation and migratory birds return from their sojourn in Africa as the weather gets warmer. As the past slate of personal grief and hurt and of disappointment and failure is wiped clean, it is a time of hope and the promise of rebirth and renewal. People in northern climes rejoice at the end of another long and hard winter even if some in Britain may have been fortunate enough to have broken it up with a skiing holiday in February enjoying the sunshine at a mountaintop resort in the French Alps.

Here in The Bahamas, of course, winter is the high season for tourism and what good news it is that visitors are now coming back to enjoy the unique attractions of this country after such a long period of disruption during the pandemic. But, although we are spared the extremes of winter suffered by those living further north, it is also stimulating to experience the differences in weather brought about by the change of seasons in these parts.

At the risk of repetition, I refer again to that most memorable symbol of the arrival of the spring season in England. No, not the sight of new born lambs frolicking in a sunlit meadow but the sight of daffodils. The emergence of these flowers each year was made famous by one of England’s best loved poets, William Wordsworth. His work “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud”, which is also commonly known as “Daffodils”, is revered by so many because of the picture it paints of the beauty of Nature together with its encouraging message of fresh beginnings and hope for the future – and so much so that some people delight in reciting this poem to anyone who will listen since it is dear to their hearts!