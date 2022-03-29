Pintard: Govt Should Already Have A Plan

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AMID a spike in murders in the country, Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has questioned the Davis administration’s plan to arrest the situation.

Mr Pintard said given the circumstances, 35 murders in three months, the government should have already been prepared to present Bahamians with immediate, short term and long-term goals for crime fighting.

His comments came the day after he attended an urgent crime conclave called by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis with key stakeholders to address the increase in murders. Mr Davis on Sunday was said to be readying to release greater details about his administration’s plan in the coming days.

The Tribune did not get a response yesterday to inquiries about when these details would come.

Contacted yesterday, the Marco City MP reiterated that the FNM presented several recommendations to the government, adding that Bahamians expect to see action from the Davis administration.

Among them is a comprehensive crime commission that looks at various dimensions in response to violent crime.

“...Because when you have an upsurge in crime one of the things that’s critical is what are your next steps over the course of the next seven days, 14 days, 30 days, etc, and so I think that this is something that is expected of any administration that this is what the discussion entails,” Mr Pintard said yesterday.

“What can the public reasonably see in response to what is happening and so, one, you would expect that the government would be able to outline to allay fears. Two, that a clear message and signal is sent to the community.

“Thirdly, speak to the general public and some of the messages we need to send out is not to gangs or criminal enterprises but some of it is to them in terms of how we ought to navigate relationships that we are in when they are not panning out the way we desire. That would mean the government in conjunction with faith-based organisations, the association of psychologists, psychiatrists in The Bahamas, helping men and boys know how to interact positively in their relationships even when there is a crisis rather than reacting with violence.”

In its Blueprint for Change, the Progressive Liberal Party committed to enhancing crime fighting methodologies in an “aggressive war against crime”.

Additionally, the blueprint said the PLP would ensure that the necessary reforms are executed for a safe Bahamas, adding: “We will strengthen the nation’s border protection with increased funding to RBDF and Immigration Department. We will increase investment in the Community Policing Unit for community policing throughout The Bahamas. We will introduce research-based analysis and policies on countering anti-social behaviour, violence and crime. We will establish partnerships between the Department of Corrections, BTVI, UB and the National Training Agency.”

Further, the PLP said it would increase levels of crime with proven, effective crime management measures.