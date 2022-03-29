Tributes Paid After Death Of ‘True Warrior’ Anita Doherty

TRIBUTES were issued yesterday for deceased former educator and civic leader Anita Doherty.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former teacher, sports lady, coach, headmistress and civic leader Anita Doherty,” Progressive Liberal Party Vice Chair Grand Bahama Julian Sawyer said in a statement yesterday.

“She is a beloved figure in our community across all divides. I spoke with the leaders of the party this morning and they have asked me to convey the shared sense of loss.

“She made immeasurable contributions to Grand Bahama and to Freeport and the wider Bahamas. Many children have passed through her hands and benefitted from her tutelage.

“She will be sorely missed. On behalf of the leader, Hon Philip Brave Davis, our Deputy Chester Cooper, our Chair Fred Mitchell, our officers and the entire parliamentary team, I express our condolences.”

Doherty was born in Nassau but moved to Grand Bahama at age five.

According to her official biography posted on the government of The Bahamas’ website, she began her teaching career at Hawksbill All Age School in Grand Bahama in 1970 and later transferred to DW Davis High School in Nassau where she taught for four years. She returned to Grand Bahama to assume a teaching position at Freeport Anglican High School in 1979.

She also had a sporting career during which she represented The Bahamas in the Pentathlon during the Commonwealth Games in Edinborough, Scotland in 1970. She has also represented The Bahamas in netball, hockey and softball.

She was also a former president of the Pilot Club of Freeport, governor of COED Clubs for Pilot International, and a board member of YMCA.

In September 2008, she was appointed the principal of Bishop Michael Eldon School.

She was also inducted into the Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

In a post to its Facebook page, Bishop Michael Eldon School said Anita Doherty was loved by students and staff.

“She was a great leader who led the school to many successes from the sporting arena to the academic arena,” the post said. “She was a true warrior - always fighting for the rights of all. Mrs Doherty joined the BMES family in 1979 and served as principal from 2008 – 2017. “She was a force to be reckoned with and she touched the lives of thousands of the people in the Grand Bahama community. We love her and honour her memory.”

According to reports, Ms Doherty was taken to the hospital over the weekend where she later died.