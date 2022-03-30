Updated: Missing Men Found Alive

UPDATE: The two men missing on the boating trip have been found alive – more news to come.

Earlier story:

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ANDREW Rolle, also known as environmental activist “Conchalay Conchalar”, has not been heard from since Sunday when he went out on a boating trip, causing concern among close friends and family.

Mandel Quant, Mr Rolle’s friend of 20 years, told The Tribune yesterday that they last spoke shortly after 11am that day.

Mr Rolle left Morgan’s Bluff, Andros, and told Mr Quant that he was passing through the Berry Islands on his way to Grand Bahama.

Another man, Zephaniah Pennerman, was also on board the vessel.

Having known Mr Rolle for two decades as someone who “crosses all his T’s and dots all his I’s” it is unnerving to have not heard from him for two days, Mr Quant said.

“He was actually coming to me in Grand Bahama,” Mr Quant said. “He was getting ready to come over here to start a fishing business.

“I am worried, he crosses his T’s and dots his I’s. So, I am worried.”

He also said: “We have all boots on the ground searching, but everything is in God’s hands. We have people in the Berries, Bimini and Abaco out in boats looking.

“We had a lady call from the Berries saying her husband spotted the boat, but I don’t know what the specifics are, but they have the plane searching.”

Mr Quant said the vessel the men were on is seaworthy and described it as a 28ft boat with a cuddy cabin and a 250 Yama outboard engine on the back.

He said relatives had filed a missing person’s report yesterday.