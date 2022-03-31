264 Haitians Repatriated

TWO hundred and sixty-four Haitians were repatriated on Tuesday.

The Department of Immigration said 133 of them left the country on board a Bahamasair flight to Port-au-Prince at 8.41am. That group included 71 men, 37 women and 25 minors.

A second group of 131 Haitians left for Port-au-Prince at 3pm. This group consisted of 114 men, eight women and nine minors.

The department said its deportation team led these escorts with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed.