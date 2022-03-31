EDITOR, The Tribune.

It’s disgraceful that Zimbabwe is not on the list of countries who are going to celebrate world water day. Water in Zimbabwe is unsafe to drink because there are no chemicals for treatment and it is causing an outbreak of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid and bilharzia. People are releasing their waste near and inside the rivers and others are accidentally drinking contaminated water.

Local community hospitals in Rusape about 170 kilometers from Harare there are washing hospital blankets and sick people’s clothes which is not even safe because there is water shortage in the country. Pipeline in urban areas needs to be renewed since there are now vintage pipes and many of the them are full of rust which can also cause tetanus.

This shows that the corrupt ZANU PF government is reckless when it comes to protecting and helping their citizens. President Mnangagwa and his government should resign because he failed Zimbabwe since he came to power in November 2017 and the state cannot celebrate world water day on 22 March 2022.

TAPIWA MUSKWE

London,

March 21, 2022.