145 Migrants Repatriated In Operation

ONE hundred and forty-five migrants were repatriated on Friday.

According to the Department of Immigration, a Bahamasair charter left New Providence around 11.43am for Havana, Cuba, with 14 Cubans onboard. The group consisted of eleven men and three women.

Around 1.30pm that day, 130 Haitians left New Providence for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, onboard a Bahamasair chartered flight. This group consisted of 107 men, 12 women, and eleven minors.

One Jamaican male was also repatriated to Kingston, Jamaica, onboard Caribbean Airlines at 2.30pm.

The department said its deportation unit led all escorts mandated COVID- 19 protocols strictly observed.