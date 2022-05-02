Ingraham Concludes Gb Book Tour

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham concluded his two-day book launch in Grand Bahama on Friday with a courtesy call on Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey and a visit with students at Jack Hayward High School.

He was in Freeport last week promoting his book of speeches “I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I say - Hubert Ingraham in his own words.”

While at the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama, he presented Ms Moxey with an autographed copy of the book.

“It is an honour to have you,” she said. “You meant so much and mean so much to this country and I am just honoured that you are here today with your book.”

During the courtesy call, Mr Ingraham wished Ms Moxey well in her post.

“The Ministry of Grand Bahama was a thought we had; we haven’t perfected it yet,” he told Ms Moxey. “There are still many things to do … and I am sure you are the right person for the job I am told. I wish you every success.”

After his visit with the minister, Mr Ingraham went to Jack Hayward High School, one of the two secondary schools that were built during his time in office.

He spoke with students and shared his inspiring life story, which he hopes will serve as an inspiration to them.

“I want to say, let my life, what I (have) done, where I have come from be an inspiration to you because if I can do it, so can you,” Mr Ingraham said to students gathered in the school’s gymnasium.

“It was because of my position as prime minister that we were able to cause this wonderful school here in Freeport to be built and named after Sir Jack Hayward, who was one of the sons of the original developers of (Freeport), and to also build the St Georges High School, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High, and Hugh Campbell and Maurice Moore Primary Schools, etc.”

Mr Ingraham shared with students how he was born in Pineridge, Grand Bahama, out of wedlock to a teen mother, and was raised by his maternal grandparents Prince and Elizabeth Cornish, who were both illiterate and worked in the pine mills in Abaco and Grand Bahama. There was no electricity or running water and he went barefoot to school.

“I came from a background of poverty,” he recalled. “I went to school barefoot - all of you have shoes on. I remember, clearly, the first time I had tennis to put on my feet to go to school.

“You have an abundance of opportunity, primary and high schools, special teachers and computers, electricity, access to television, internet, and the ability to attend college or technical school right here or to study abroad or go directly into the workforce.”

Mr Ingraham encouraged students to read, telling them the hobby helped him to become who he is today.

“I read a lot. I read everything I could get my hands on. And I learnt something new every day. I still learn something new every day because I read every day of my life, and I encourage you to read every day of your life. Reading is an invaluable source of learning. It will help you become what I became in life.”