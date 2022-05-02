Man Shot Dead In Drive-By Shooting

A MAN who was shot while sitting on a wall died in hospital on Saturday, police said.

Police said they were alerted to the sounds of gunshots in the area of Malcolm Road east in New Providence around 12.15am that day.

Responding officers were told that a group of people were sitting on a wall when a dark vehicle pulled up. An occupant discharged a firearm in their direction. As a result, a man was shot several times about his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later died, police said.

This comes after a Grand Bahama man was shot dead on Thursday.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was shot and killed outside his home. Police were alerted to the shooting in the Bruce Avenue area shortly after 8.30am that day.

According to reports, a man was at his home when a vehicle pulled up. One of the male occupants got out of the vehicle, produced a firearm and began firing shots in his direction.

The victim ran towards the home, where he collapsed and died.

The shootings come as police and the Davis administration seek to get a handle on violent crime in the country and after 22 homicides were recorded in March, one of the deadliest months on record in the country.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477).