Mother Dies In Traffic Accident

By PAVEL BAILEY

A YOUNG mother is dead while two children and a man are in hospital following a traffic accident in western New Providence on Saturday night.

Police said officers were alerted to the incident at the junction of Cambridge Avenue and West Bay Street shortly after 10pm.

Officers from the Traffic Division found a white 2007 Nissan Bluebird in the median with extensive damage.

Police also said a man was inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat complaining of injuries while an unresponsive woman was in the front passenger seat.

Two juvenile boys were outside the car.

The man and the boys were taken to hospital for medical attention, however Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Although police have not released her identity, friends and loved ones identified her on social media as Lashonna Taylor Sands.

Police said that the driver was travelling west along West Bay Street when he lost control of the vehicle. This resulted in him crashing into a tree in the median.

Meanwhile stunned loved ones took to social media to remember the mother who lost her life in the crash.

“I love you in life and I’ll love you even more in death. . .Today you cut me deep, I’m so angry only God knows, those boys need you but you know we (got) your back … fly high baby girl we (will) miss you down here,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

Another loved one wrote on Facebook: “If I say I knew where to start I’d be lying. Lord this pain, this pain. Lord this pain. You took my sweet girl away from me and most of all away from her kids. This really cut me deep. This one (has) me weak to my knees.”

RBPF press liaison officer, Supt Audley Peters called on members of the public who may have information about the accident to come forward. He also appealed to drivers to exercise caution.

“The motoring public is admonished to continue to obey the road traffic laws, exercise mutual courtesy towards other road users and to drive with due care and attention. The life you save may be your own,” he said.

Police said the coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the facts.