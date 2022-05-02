Queen Of The Universe

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was among many persons offering congratulations to Miss Teenager Bahamas Flonique Lightbourne who recently won the title of Miss Teenager Universe in Panama City, Florida.

“Lightbourne, a Grand Bahama native, made The Bahamas proud last evening (Saturday), as she competed for and won the title in Panama City,” Mr Davis said in a brief statement released by his office. “We continue to experience phenomenal success in the area of pageantry and are proud of the milestones made in this country.”

He encouraged local organisations to continue the work they are doing to groom young women for international success.

The Free National Movement also congratulated the pageant queen.

“Miss Flonique is a great example of perseverance and tenacity,” the FNM said. “She represented her island and country exceptionally well. We are very proud of you and your accomplishments.”