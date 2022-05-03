Inmate Shot Dead At Work Site

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN inmate on the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ work programme was shot multiple times and killed while on his job yesterday.

The man, whom The Tribune was told is Timothy Saunders, was at a fuel pump at Rubis Station at Mackey and Madeira Streets, when a lone gunman approached and shot him several times in his body.

According to the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, the assailant escaped on foot. During a press conference yesterday, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police were combing the Kemp Road area in search of the person responsible, after receiving tips that the shooter ran in that direction.

The incident happened as the Royal Bahamas Police Force prepared for a press conference to inform the media of various crime matters in the country.

“Sometime shortly after 11am this morning police received information of a male employee at this Rubis Station on Madeira Street,” Chief Supt Johnson said. “He was at the pump when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him multiple times about the body. This male then left on foot and then made good his escape.

“We are appealing to members of the public who were in this area and may have seen anything to please contact the nearest police station or contact CID at 5029992 or 3.”

Mr Johnson confirmed that the victim was a part of the prison’s work programme and in his 40s, but declined to detail his conviction history.

He said due to the early stages of this investigation police were unable to state whether this was a retaliation killing. However, he said investigators intended to view security camera footage as part of their probe.

The incident raised questions about the safety of inmates on the prison work programme.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe confirmed that the programme has been suspended and that top officials have discussed the challenges associated with it. Mr Munroe also confirmed the man’s identity.

The minister said: “I have discussed it with the Acting Commissioner of Police Fernander and Commissioner of BDOCS Cleare and the scheme for persons coming to the end for sentences for homicide has been suspended for the moment.

“The safety concern is for the convict on the scheme as this was who was the victim of this offence and the potential victims and anyone who might be an innocent bystander. The police will do what is necessary to arrest and put this murderer before the courts as clearly this person may well have done the same thing after the convict had completed his sentence and the shooter would have posed the same risk to that person and any potential innocent bystander.”

As the shooting follows the murder of a man in a drive-by shooting Saturday, Chief Supt Johnson said police are concerned.

“It is a concern for police and as you would note we have strategies in place as you know there is Operation Ceasefire that has been very successful in the last couple weeks. Our acting commissioner right now is meeting with the press and allotting the success of that operation so police will continue to be up and about on the streets and we would ask all persons in the society just to be cautious and be aware of their surroundings, but the police are always tweaking and putting extra measures in place to ensure the safety of all citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Free National Movement Leader Shanendon Cartwright said matters of this kind were becoming “too frequent”, adding it was not a political issue in his view.

Asked if there was cause for greater concern considering the victim was on the work scheme, he said: “Yes and I believe that is something that has to be looked into now. Persons who are on the programme now seem to be vulnerable. So, I think it’s something that we all need to look at from a policy perspective and I’m sure the Royal Bahamas Police Force will have some views on that as well.”

As for the government’s crime conclave held in March, Mr Cartwright said it was “a good first start”.

“It was a good initial first step but still we are awaiting, the country is waiting for a comprehensive plan. I think that the Bahamian people just don’t want optics, they want tactics and that becomes very important.

“But again just want to emphasise you know this is not a political issue, this is an issue that affects all of us and we need to come together and to find meaningful ways to address these, all aspects of crime in our country from the economic aspect to our social structure in the country and bring some relief in this regard to the minds and the tranquility that Bahamians would’ve come to expect in our country.”

The Tribune contacted the Office of the Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. However, this newspaper was told there would be no comment at this time.