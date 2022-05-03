Man Wanted In Murder Probe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a Bahamian man who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

The Criminal Investigation Department has released an all-points bulletin on Monday for Troy Williams Jr, 37, aka Shawn John, of No 3 Blockade Drive.

He is about five feet, 11 inches tall of thin build and weighs 160 pounds. Williams has dark brown complexion and dark brown eyes and black hair. He is a Bahamian.

Williams should be approached with extreme caution. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his location is asked to contact police at 352-1919, 350, 3106/9, 911, 302-8430/1.