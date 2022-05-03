Survival Weekend Returns For Road Parade

SURVIVAL Weekend is back and set for May 20-22, featuring a road parade and a mega concert with big names in Soca music, including Allison Hinds, Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts.

Local performers - Wendi, Patrice Murrell, Latis and Ebony - are also set to take the stage.

During a press conference yesterday, Alpha Sounds Promotions president Trevor Davis said the event promises to bring three days of “fun, excitement, and entertainment.”

While the road parade will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 8am, the concert will take place later that night. A beach fete is also slated for May 22.

However, party-goers will note that the road parade in particular is a scaled down version of what they were accustomed to in years gone by before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has given approval for 1,200 participants, organisers said yesterday.

Rafael Dean of the Band Owners Association said all safety protocols will be followed and enforced by the Band Owners Association as well as individual bands that will be participating to ensure the “maximum safety of all in attendance”.

“About 90 percent of the bands will be participating,” he said, adding: “The capacity for such short notice and what we’re looking at it will be a maximum of probably a 1,000 to 1,200 persons.”

Asked how the capacity would be enforced, he answered: “By individual bands. Like we said in our request to the Ministry of Health, everyone is going to be required to either be vaccinated or we’re gonna have a 72 hour COVID test that must be presented to each band’s owner.

“So the association will enforce and we’ll partner with the police with the COVID area to do routine checks as best as possible as they can, but the individual band that are going to participate in this event must ensure that all the mandates that are set out are being followed.”

Regarding the safety of the event, Mr Davis said Alpha Sounds had a reputation for holding safe events. He was asked about safety in the aftermath of an alleged chaotic event this weekend at a hookah lounge on Gladstone Road where it is alleged that people were stabbed and various fights erupted.

“So, as far as safety again we’re relying on the Royal Bahamas Police Force and we rely on our security team to keep everybody safe, but persons know when they go to a particular event or particular outing what to expect and so when you to come to an Alpha Sounds event you know just to be on your best behaviour because this is the kind of event to have some good vibes, drink water and mind your business,” he explained.

Packages are going to be available to all who have bands and will be participating.

Meanwhile, “Dis We Ting” Food, Art, and Craft Festival is scheduled to take place on May 7 on the Carnival Grounds.